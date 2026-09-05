High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Russia in New Peace Talks

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev is set to meet U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow this Saturday. The meeting comes amid heightened tensions in Ukraine and ongoing diplomatic efforts between Russia and the U.S., as confirmed by sources familiar with the visit.

Dmitriev, with previous involvement in securing U.S. sanction waivers for Russian oil, remains a key figure in these discussions. U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at a new proposal to resolve the war, now in its fifth year, though details remain undisclosed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has addressed the volatile situation, citing recent Russian strikes on Ukrainian airports. As the conflict endures, positions on peace remain sharply divided, with Russia's demands and intensified military actions complicating diplomatic resolutions.