Former Minister Appalaraju demands CBI probe into DSC scam, Lokesh’s resignation

Former Minister Seediri Appalaraju condemned the attack on YSRCP leaders and workers who went to the SAAP office with police permission to demand a CBI inquiry into the alleged DSC irregularities. He accused the TDP-led government of promoting “Jungle Raj” in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at the YSRCP central office, Appalaraju alleged that groups associated with Nara Lokesh attacked peaceful protesters according to a planned conspiracy. Devineni Avinash, Gautham Reddy, MLCs and several party workers were injured, while women leaders were also targeted. He alleged that the police remained silent spectators.

Appalaraju said serious questions had surfaced over the alleged DSC question-paper leak and sports-quota appointments. He questioned why the top-ranked candidate was removed from the revised merit list after YSRCP raised the issue. He also asked why Lokesh was avoiding the media and speaking only through recorded videos. He said Kho-Kho, softball and judo associations had officially informed the SAAP authorities that some selected candidates had not participated in the events mentioned in their certificates. “If all the certificates are genuine, why is the government afraid of a CBI inquiry?” he asked.

Appalaraju rejected Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that teachers were attacked and accused the government of diverting attention from the main issue and registering cases against the victims. He demanded Lokesh’s immediate resignation on moral grounds and an independent CBI investigation. He also announced that a YSRCP delegation led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would meet the Governor tomorrow and submit evidence regarding the DSC scam and the attack.

The Mega DSC-scam controversy centres on allegations of widespread irregularities, bribery, and nepotism in the recruitment exams conducted by District Selection Committees for local administrative and departmental posts. Opposition parties and job aspirants have alleged that merit was sidelined in favour of a "cash-for-jobs" nexus involving middlemen and officials, alongside issues of paper leaks and opaque evaluation processes, severely impacting thousands of deserving candidates across the state. (ANI)