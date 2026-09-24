"ECI has been hijacked": Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala attacks poll panel over SIR, demands halt to exercise and removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of being “hijacked” and demanded an immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, along with the removal and criminal investigation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Speaking to reporters here, Surjewala alleged that the SIR exercise had resulted in the deletion of 13 crore voters across 19 states and claimed that Karnataka alone had seen 1.08 crore deletions, with another 43 lakh notices issued. These figures were presented by Surjewala as part of the Congress's allegations; the Election Commission has disputed the broader characterisation of its functioning and said its decisions were taken unanimously.

“We are here with an extremely important issue that affects our polity, our nation, our state of Karnataka, and our people. Democracy is founded upon the right to vote of every individual,” Surjewala said. He alleged that recent reports concerning differences within the poll panel showed that the functioning of the ECI had been compromised.

“The conclusion is: the Election Commission of India has been hijacked. I repeat, the Election Commission of India has been hijacked. The functioning of the Election Commission has been kidnapped,” he said. Surjewala alleged that decisions were being taken by CEC Gyanesh Kumar despite objections from the other two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The controversy follows an Indian Express report that the two Election Commissioners had formally raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months concerning decisions and orders linked to electoral-roll procedures and the SIR exercise. The ECI, however, has maintained that written observations, technical suggestions and internal disagreements during the drafting stage are part of the normal functioning of a multi-member constitutional body. It has said that all final decisions, including those related to SIR, were taken unanimously.

Surjewala also questioned the reported handling of electoral-roll databases and alleged that Electoral Registration Officers, District Election Officers and State Election Officers had been denied adequate access to the systems used for electoral rolls. “Electoral rolls, which are the foundation of our democracy, have been captured by Mr. Gyanesh Kumar, CEC, and the Director IT of the Election Commission, Seema Khanna,” he alleged.

He further claimed that the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 had been violated. These are allegations made by Surjewala and have not been established as findings by a court. A major part of his criticism concerned Form 6, which is used for registration of new voters. Surjewala alleged that changes to the form had imposed additional requirements on new voters and questioned the legal authority for such changes.

He claimed that the changes could particularly affect young voters, alleging that “Gen Z” could be denied registration. The Election Commission has maintained that its electoral-roll procedures operate under the applicable statutory framework. Surjewala also alleged that the CEC had independently filed 16 lakh appeals in West Bengal against voter enrolments, calling the development unprecedented.

“This is a classic case of CEC defying ECI, the Chief Election Commissioner defying the Election Commission of India,” he said. Listing the Congress's demands, Surjewala called for an immediate halt to the SIR exercise across India and sought a fresh review of voter deletions. He also demanded restoration of the powers of Electoral Registration Officers and other election officials.

The Congress leader called for an independent IT and cyber-forensic audit of the ERO Net and ECI Net systems and sought action against officials if wrongdoing is established. He also demanded the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and a special session of Parliament to discuss the functioning of the Election Commission and the electoral-roll revision process.

“We must discuss the functioning of ECI and the fraud conducted upon the people of India, the electoral rolls, Gen Z and their right to vote, EROs and their powers, and the ECI Net and ERO Net scam,” Surjewala said. Congress Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood also hit out at the ECI and BJP stating, “Whatever Rahul ji had said, all of those things have proven to be true. And whatever Rahul ji has said to date, it might take some time, but eventually the truth about everything comes to light. The Election Commissioner has corrupted the entire election process.”

He further added, “And as for them claiming there is no disagreement—if two people are expressing dissent, that means two out of three are saying no, yet you continue to do it. Isn't that sheer high-handedness? Nothing is being done within the framework of the law. They completely ruined everything in the SIR (Special Intensive Revision). As for the Bengal elections, you looted them entirely.” The dispute over SIR and the internal functioning of the ECI is also expected to figure prominently in the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled for September 29 in New Delhi. (ANI)