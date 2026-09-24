"Roads full of potholes, unfulfilled promises": BJP Mahila Morcha hits the streets of Shimla to protest Himachal Pradesh Government

The Mahila Morcha of BJP Himachal Pradesh and other frontal organisations staged a protest in Shimla on Thursday against the Himachal Pradesh government, alleging failure on issues including roads, water supply, traffic management, employment and other public concerns. Shimla district BJP President Keshav Chauhan, who participated in the protest, said BJP organisations from the mandal level to the state level were continuously raising issues concerning the people.

“All the BJP Morchas are staging protests here against the failures of the government. Whether it is the condition of roads, water-related problems or other public issues, people are facing difficulties everywhere,” Chauhan said while speaking to ANI. Talking about the condition of roads in Shimla, he said, “When we look at the condition of the roads, it is difficult to understand whether there are roads with potholes or potholes with roads. Even ambulances are finding it very difficult to reach hospitals.”

He alleged that the government had failed in several sectors and said traffic management had also become a major concern in the state capital. “The government has completely failed in every sector. If we talk about the traffic system, people are facing difficulties. BJP units, from the mandal level to the state level, are continuously holding protests over public issues and the problems being faced by the people,” Chauhan said.

He further said the condition of roads had made movement of vehicles difficult in several parts of Shimla. “People are troubled. The movement of vehicles on the roads has become difficult,” he said.

BJP Mahila Morcha state president Daisy Thakur also participated in the protest and said the women's wing was taking part in the agitation as people were dissatisfied with the functioning of the government. “Today, the Morcha is holding a protest and it is our responsibility to raise the issues of the people. The people have been disappointed by this government, which had made several promises to them. We have therefore been forced to come onto the streets,” Thakur told ANI.

She alleged that the government had failed to fulfil promises made to women and daughters. “You can see today the large number of people who have gathered. The government had come to power after making promises to every woman and daughter. Four years are about to be completed, but nothing has been done,” she said.

Thakur also accused the government of failing to honour its commitments to farmers and youth. “There has been betrayal with the farmers. Jobs were promised, but today, in the name of jobs, they are using terms like ‘friends’ and ‘Mitra’ and misleading the children and youth,” she alleged.

She said people across different sections of society were expressing their dissatisfaction with the government's functioning. “People now have only one hope, and that is that the BJP government will come to power in 2027. People are waiting for that. Across the state, employees are also raising their voices against the government. Every person and every section is troubled, and everyone feels that they have been betrayed by making false promises,” Thakur said.

The BJP leaders said the party and its frontal organisations would continue to raise public issues and stage protests across the state. (ANI)