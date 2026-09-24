Bihar CM directs long-term Kosi flood management strategy, fast-tracks solarisation, major infrastructure projects

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday directed officials to prepare a long-term flood risk mitigation strategy for the Kosi river system, with a focus on silt management and construction of a new barrage, while reviewing major projects related to water resources, road connectivity and energy sectors. According to the Chief Minister's Office, he chaired a review meeting on major projects concerning the Ganga, Gandak and Kosi river systems, the Buxar-Bhagalpur 6-lane Greenfield Expressway, the 2400 MW (3x800 MW) Pirpainti Thermal Power Project and the PM-KUSUM scheme. The Chief Minister also issued directions to expedite the solarisation of agricultural feeders and operate state-owned tubewells through solar energy.

During the review of the Kosi river system, CM Chaudhary said that the river is a "dynamic and interconnected river system" and stressed that management efforts should not remain limited to annual flood responses but should follow a long-term flood risk mitigation approach. He directed officials to adopt a holistic strategy by considering the Kosi region as a multi-district river corridor involving people, assets and connectivity. The Chief Minister emphasised the need for special attention towards silt management and instructed officials to initiate necessary action for the construction of a new barrage, as per the CMO.

While reviewing the Gandak river project, CM Chaudhary directed officials to work towards installing solar plants on embankments. The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the Buxar-Bhagalpur 6-lane Greenfield Expressway. The total length of the project is 348.196 km, of which 336.205 km falls in Bihar and around 12 km lies in Uttar Pradesh.

He further reviewed the progress of Ganga-Ambika Path (Bidupur-Dighwara), Narayani Path (Darihara-Dumaria Ghat) and Vishwamitra Path (Buxar-Ara-Maner), directing officials to accelerate implementation and ensure completion within stipulated timelines. According to the CMO, during the Energy Department review, progress of the Pirpainti Thermal Power Project with a capacity of 3x800 MW was discussed. The status of work related to the Banka Thermal Power Plant was also reviewed.

The Chief Minister also took stock of the progress of solarising agricultural feeders under the PM-KUSUM scheme and directed officials to complete the work at the earliest. He highlighted the importance of promoting solar energy while ensuring adequate and reliable electricity supply to the agricultural sector. He further instructed officials to speed up efforts to run state-owned tubewells using solar energy.

As per the CMO, CM Chaudhary said that an action plan must be prepared to achieve a permanent solution for flood management. He called for systematic management of the Ganga, Kosi and Gandak rivers, including strengthening embankments on both sides and constructing four-lane roads over them. "The objective is to provide permanent relief to flood-affected populations in these river basins while transforming the region into a prosperous area," the Chief Minister said.

He also stressed the need for 'double sheet piling' along the initial 100-km stretch of the Kosi region, which has been identified as a high-risk zone. He said desilting of rivers would help regulate water storage and flow capacity. The Chief Minister directed all concerned departments to ensure regular monitoring, inter-departmental coordination and timely execution of projects to strengthen infrastructure in water resources, road connectivity and energy sectors.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Road Construction Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pal, Energy Department Secretary Ajay Yadav, Secretary to Chief Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh, Water Resources Department Secretary Dr Chandrashekhar Singh and Managing Director of Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited Saurabh Jorwal. (ANI)