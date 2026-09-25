Himachal govt shuffles IAS Officers; Amit Kumar Sharma posted to Kullu DC

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday ordered the immediate transfer and posting of two IAS officers, including the appointment of Dr Amit Kumar Sharma as the new Deputy Commissioner of Kullu district.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 20:05 IST
Himachal govt shuffles IAS Officers; Amit Kumar Sharma posted to Kullu DC
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday ordered the immediate transfer and posting of two IAS officers, including the appointment of Dr Amit Kumar Sharma as the new Deputy Commissioner of Kullu district. According to an official notification issued by Principal Secretary (Personnel) M Sudha Devi, the transfers were made in the public interest following recommendations of the Civil Services Board.

Dr Amit Kumar Sharma, an IAS officer of the 2016 batch, has been transferred from his present posting as Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur at Reckong Peo and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Kullu. His appointment as Kullu DC relieves Surjeet Singh, an HPAS officer of the 2012 batch, of the additional charge of the post.

In another transfer, Sonakshi Singh Tomar, IAS (HP:2016), who was serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA), Baddi, in Solan district, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur at Reckong Peo. The orders will come into force with immediate effect, the notification said.

Meanwhile. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced key organisational appointments, retaining Shrikant Sharma as the party’s In-Charge for Himachal Pradesh and appointing Rajya Sabha MP Darshana Singh as the new Co-In-Charge for the state. According to the party's press note, in another significant organisational assignment, BJP MLA from Pachhad in Himachal Pradesh, Reena Kashyap, has been appointed Co-In-Charge for Jammu & Kashmir. Satish Poonia has been appointed BJP In-Charge for Jammu & Kashmir. The appointments are part of the BJP’s latest nationwide organisational exercise covering states and Union Territories.

Shrikant Sharma, a senior BJP leader and MLA from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, has been entrusted with the responsibility of Himachal Pradesh once again, ensuring continuity in the party’s organisational coordination in the state, as per the party's press note. Sharma has extensive experience in both government and the party organisation. He served as Energy Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government and has also held important organisational and media-related responsibilities in the BJP at the national level.

He was appointed BJP’s election in-charge for Himachal Pradesh ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and was subsequently given charge of the state organisation. The BJP won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh in the 2024 general election. (ANI)

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