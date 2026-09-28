“Repeating a lie doesn't make it truth”: JP Nadda attacks Rahul Gandhi over allegations against ECI

Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday hit out at the Opposition over its allegations against the Election Commission, saying the poll panel had exposed what he termed as “all the lies” and accused opposition leaders of misleading the public and attempting to create confusion in the country. Speaking to the reporters, Nadda said allegations levelled by the Opposition had repeatedly been rejected when tested against facts and claimed that the truth behind their charges had emerged from the Election Commission as well as the country’s highest courts.

“Now, the Election Commission has exposed all the lies,” Nadda said, while accusing the Opposition of continuing to make allegations despite responses from all members of the poll panel. He also targeted leader of opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying, “Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal make allegations and walk away; they have nothing to do with public interest.”

The Union Minister said the Opposition was attempting to create confusion and disturb the atmosphere in the country when it lacked “intent and vision”. “We saw a few days ago how an attempt was made to disturb the atmosphere across the country on the basis of a fabricated news report. Now, even after all members of the Election Commission have responded to their allegations, they are once again engaged in efforts to vitiate the atmosphere in the country,” Nadda said.

Taking direct aim at Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said, “Rahul Gandhi, listen carefully—repeating a lie a hundred times does not make it the truth, and the truth can never be defeated.” Nadda further alleged that the politics of opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee, was increasingly centred on questioning constitutional and autonomous institutions.

“Make allegations, spread confusion, disturb the atmosphere in the country and then run away—this has become their way of functioning,” he said. Nadda also contrasted the BJP’s approach to power with that of the Opposition, saying the party viewed power as a means of serving the people.

“For BJP, power is a means to serve the interests of 140 crore people,” Nadda said. He said the BJP’s objective was to serve the country’s citizens and fulfil its commitment to Antyodaya, while accusing the Opposition of seeking power for dynastic politics and its own interests.

The Union Minister said the people had understood what he described as the Opposition’s “double standards and negative politics” and asserted that any attempt to create instability would be answered by the people through democratic means. Nadda's outburst follows Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge who alleged that the CEC was propagating the BJP's philosophy.

“They will say like this only, but their own people have exposed them, and their own people are telling. Even a Chief Secretary of Kerala says, our CEC himself told him to contest the election. It means that a person who is in the highest position is propagating the BJP’s philosophy, and he has become a BJP worker. So it is clear. There is nothing. He should resign. If he has got any little moral right, he should resign from that post. And afterwards, we have to take action against him, even after resignation,” he said. (ANI)