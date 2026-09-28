"His struggle, indomitable courage will forever inspire us": Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on 119th birth anniversary

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 119th birth anniversary, saying his struggle for India's independence, indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice would continue to inspire generations. In a post on X, Gandhi said, “On the birth anniversary of the great revolutionary Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji, we pay our humble respects to him. His struggle for India's independence, indomitable courage, and supreme sacrifice will forever remain a source of inspiration for all of us.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh earlier in the day, describing him as a “source of inspiration for every Indian”, especially the youth. In a video message shared on X, PM Modi recalled Bhagat Singh's fearlessness and commitment to the freedom struggle.

“Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh for every Indian, especially the youth of the country, is a source of inspiration. Fearlessness was ingrained in his nature,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also recalled a letter Bhagat Singh had written to the British authorities before his execution, in which he demanded that he and his fellow revolutionaries be treated as prisoners of war and executed by firing squad instead of being hanged.

PM Modi said the demand reflected Bhagat Singh's “indomitable courage” and also highlighted the revolutionary's sensitivity towards the suffering of people and his willingness to help others. In a separate post on X, PM Modi said Bhagat Singh's courage and valour had infused new vigour into India's freedom movement. He said the revolutionary's willingness to sacrifice everything for the honour of the nation remained a symbol of courage and resolve for India's youth.

Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, in Banga, in present-day Pakistan's Punjab province. He emerged as one of the prominent revolutionaries of India's freedom struggle. On April 8, 1929, Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt threw bombs inside the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi in protest against colonial legislation. They deliberately surrendered and used the subsequent proceedings to convey their opposition to British rule.

Bhagat Singh was later convicted in the Lahore Conspiracy Case and executed alongside Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931, at the age of 23. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh and called upon people, particularly the youth, to contribute towards building a knowledgeable, value-driven and capable Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi said Bhagat Singh's life should inspire people to fight social evils and emphasised the importance of knowledge, skills, resolve and action in the development of the state. (ANI)