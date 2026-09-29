Punjab ministers attend Jashn-e-Inquilab in Ludhiana, target BJP's anti-drug campaign

Punjab Ministers Aman Arora, Harpal Singh Cheema, and Harbhajan Singh ETO attended the 'Jashn-e-Inquilab' programme organised in Ludhiana to mark the birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, with the ministers highlighting the revolutionary leader's legacy and urging the younger generation to carry forward his ideals. Aman Arora said on Monday, "A magnificent event has been organised by the Punjab Government in Ludhiana, dedicated to the memory of the nation's great son, Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh."

Targeting the BJP's ongoing anti-drug campaign in the state, 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan', Arora said, "These are mere theatrics. During the BJP-backed tenure from 2007 to 2017, the very period when the term 'Chitta' (synthetic drug) was first heard of in Punjab. They were complicit back then, and today they are shedding crocodile tears. Nothing will come of these 'yatras'; the people have already realised the truth about them." Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the 'Jashn-e-Inquilab' programme was dedicated to Bhagat Singh and had brought together young people from across the state.

"'Jashn-e-Inquilab' programme, dedicated to the birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, has been organised by the Punjab Government, the administration of Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann, and the Aam Aadmi Party; hundreds of thousands of young people from across Punjab have arrived to participate in this event," Cheema said. Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the programme conveyed a message to the youth to remain united and work towards carrying forward Bhagat Singh's vision.

"'Jashn-e-Inquilab' event is being held to mark the birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh. Hundreds of thousands of young people present here are participating in this event. Today's program conveys a powerful message to the younger generation: that we must all unite and carry forward the vision of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh," he said. Singh also criticised the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra', saying, "It is the very same people who bring in the drugs; what sort of drug-free campaign are they running? It is merely a campaign for show. You have already seen the kind of response they are receiving across Punjab. These campaigns being run by the BJP are merely a charade; they hold no significance in Punjab."

The BJP launched its statewide 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatras' on September 18 as a 13-day campaign against drug abuse. The four yatras are covering around 4,000 kilometres across all 117 Assembly constituencies and are scheduled to culminate in Jalandhar on September 30, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to participate. The anti-drug campaign has become a prominent political issue in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the BJP targeting the Aam Aadmi Party government over the drug problem, while AAP leaders have in turn criticised the BJP and pointed to the record of previous governments.

The 'Jashn-e-Inquilab' programme was organised at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) ground in Ludhiana and focused on Bhagat Singh's legacy, Punjab's culture and the state's revolutionary history. (ANI)