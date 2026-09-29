Chandrababu Govt dismantling Secretariat system: YSRCP's Jakkampudi Raja

YSRCP Youth Wing State President and former MLA Jakkampudi Raja said the coalition government was systematically weakening the Village and Ward Secretariat system that had earned recognition across the country. He said Chandrababu Naidu promised Rs. 10,000 honorarium to volunteers during elections, secured their votes and then dismantled the volunteer system.

“After volunteers, Secretariat employees are now being targeted,” he said, adding that the government resented a system associated with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, just as people continue to associate Aarogyasri with YSR despite changes in its name. Raja said Secretariat buildings and plaques bearing the names of YSRCP-era representatives had become another reason for hostility. He said GO No.11 imposed excessive workloads, with employees being made to work even on holidays and attend video conferences until midnight.

He linked this pressure to deaths from heart attacks and brain strokes and condemned the police treatment of women employees during peaceful protests, saying they were dragged by their hair and packed into police vehicles. He said the state was being run under a “Red Book Constitution” instead of Ambedkar’s Constitution. He said YS Jagan government regularised around 1.15 lakh employees despite the Covid crisis, fixed a basic pay of Rs. 22,460 under the 2022 PRC and provided job charts, while the coalition government had regularised only around 4,000 to 5,000 employees.

He criticised ministers and Collectors for failing to address employee grievances and condemned media channels for describing educated Secretariat employees in derogatory terms. Raja demanded two notional increments, a clear promotion channel, reduced workload, and relief from BLO duties and pension-distribution responsibilities.

Referring to the death of CI Ahmed Ali after prolonged duty, he said excessive work pressure had cost the officer his life and questioned the filing of cases against protesting employees. He further said cases were being filed against social-media critics while public money was being spent on pro-government influencers. He called for a CBI probe into DSC irregularities and said public anger over governance would be reflected in the coming local-body elections. (ANI)