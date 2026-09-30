"Right to vote is biggest democratic right": Himachal Minister Jagat Singh Negi amid EC row

Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Wednesday targeted the BJP over the appointment process of the Election Commission, alleging that changes made by the Centre had weakened the institution. He also defended his own remarks on “sleeper cells” and “Jai Chands” within the Congress and raised issues related to Nautor land rights, Cabinet expansion and monsoon damage in the state.

Addressing media persons in Shimla, Negi said the Congress had earlier faced allegations of making political appointments, but claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre changed the law governing appointments to the Election Commission and affected its independence. Himachal Minister Negi’s remarks came amid the ongoing political exchange between the Congress and BJP over allegations related to the Election Commission and electoral processes. The Congress has been targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while challenges to the 2023 law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners are being considered by the Supreme Court.

“The Congress had been accused of making appointments during its governments, but at that time the appointment committee included the Chief Justice of India. The present law has changed the structure of the committee,” Negi said. He said the current selection committee comprises the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.

Negi alleged that the changes had compromised the independence of the Election Commission and claimed that election commissioners appointed during the BJP-led government had worked according to the ruling party’s agenda. On the Congress’s allegations of “vote theft”, Negi said, “The right to vote is the biggest democratic right of every citizen. If a person votes for one party and the result is allegedly changed in favour of another party, then it affects democracy.”

The allegations have been rejected by the BJP and the Election Commission, which have maintained that electoral processes are conducted according to law. Responding to Congress in-charge Rajani Patil’s warning against public remarks by senior party leaders, Negi said he had already raised his concerns before the party forum and leadership. “I have spoken as a genuine Congress worker and placed my concerns before the party forum as well as the leadership,” he said.

Negi added that if discussions within the party became public, he had the right to respond when questioned by the media. “Discipline should apply to everyone who makes statements against the party’s interests and should not be selective,” he said. Defending his earlier remarks about “sleeper cells”, “Jai Chands” and those who had deserted the party, Negi said the Congress could not be strengthened by ignoring workers who had stood with the organisation during difficult times.

“I have raised this issue in the interest of the Congress organisation,” he said, referring to Rahul Gandhi’s calls for strengthening the party. Negi said workers’ morale was affected when people allegedly linked with rival political interests were given prominence while committed party workers were ignored.

On the vacant Cabinet berth in Himachal Pradesh, Negi said the decision to expand the Cabinet rested with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. “The matter has been pending for a considerable period. The Chief Minister will have to decide when the expansion or appointment should take place,” he said. On the Nautor land rights issue, Negi said the matter had remained pending for around three-and-a-half years and that he had repeatedly taken it up with the Governor. “The tribal communities have been waiting for a decision on this issue. The Congress has already launched the Nautor Adhikar Yatra,” he said.

Negi said the state government had followed the constitutional process and that a decision should be taken according to law and constitutional provisions. The Nautor Adhikar Yatra began in Kinnaur earlier this month over the pending proposal related to the applicability of the Forest Conservation Act to facilitate restoration of Nautor rights.

On the monsoon situation, Negi said rainfall had reached higher areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti but road connectivity had largely been restored. He said vulnerable areas could still face landslides in case of heavy rainfall, but maintained that blocked roads had been reopened and traffic movement was normal across most parts of the state. “Losses during the monsoon have crossed Rs 3,000 crore. The assessment process involves both the state government and central teams,” Negi said.

According to state disaster management data, Himachal Pradesh recorded cumulative losses of over Rs 3,220 crore between June 30 and September 28, with 373 deaths reported during the monsoon period. Negi said central teams were visiting affected areas to independently assess the damage and cited visits to places including Dharamshala and Manali.

On compensation, he said relief was being provided under the prescribed disaster management framework and not as a single blanket compensation amount. “The state government first assesses the losses and submits the details. After that, central teams conduct their own assessment and relief is provided under applicable disaster management provisions,” he said.

The seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team began its four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh on September 28 to assess damage to infrastructure, roads, houses and other assets. The state government has sought around Rs 3,200 crore in assistance for monsoon-related losses. Minister Negi said the priority of the government was to restore connectivity, assess losses and ensure that affected people received relief as per applicable norms. (ANI)