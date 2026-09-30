Demand for Gyanesh Kumar's removal non-negotiable, pre-SIR electoral rolls should be used for elections: KC Venugopal after INDIA bloc meeting

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that the parties of INDIA bloc, who held a meeting on Wednesday, have sought removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and ⁠use of pre-SIR electoral rolls for all future elections. He accused Gyanesh Kumar of rigging elections and “handing states on a platter to the BJP”.

Venugopal said in a post on X that INDIA bloc is united “against vote chori”. “Election after election, Gyanesh Kumar rigged elections and handed states on a platter to the BJP. Just as the Congress has resolved to take our fight to the finish against Gyanesh Kumar - so is the INDIA bloc determined to make this a nationwide mass movement to protect our democracy,” he said.

“Our non-negotiable demands are: Gyanesh Kumar's immediate removal, use of pre-SIR electoral rolls for all future elections, use of ballot papers and not EVMs and an effective appeals mechanism for all those excluded from the voter rolls besides protection for genuine voters from exclusion due to technical/administrative reasons,” he added. The Congress leader said that the entire opposition is united in this fight, and it has a strong action plan.

“Save Democracy marches will be held in every district from Oct 2-8, all Opposition MPs will march to the ECI Headquarters on Oct 6. ⁠In the 2nd week of October, we will also meet the President with our demands. ⁠All across India, we will hold five mega rallies. ⁠A massive Rally will be held on November 1 in Delhi,” he said. “⁠We will appeal for early resolution of all pending cases in the Supreme Court pertaining to SIR exclusions and ECI-related matters. Ours is way beyond a regular political alliance, we are together to save our Constitution and the inalienable right to decide our country's fate. Jai Hind!” he added.

Talking to reporters after the INDIA bloc meeting, he said many things were discussed and decisions taken. He accused Election Commission of working for BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah. "We discussed many things, and we decided many things. Whatever we can state to the media, the Congress President has already told you the action plans. That's all,” he said.

Venugopal said Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of lifelong immunity for Gyanesh Kumar. "The Election Commission is working for them. If you work for me, I have a duty to protect you. The Election Commission is totally working for the BJP, Modi, and Shah. In this country, only one person has immunity until death. Even Supreme Court judges do not have that. Governors do not either. I don't think the President of India has that immunity. Only one person, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, has life-term immunity. This is what Rahul ji said today," he added. (ANI)