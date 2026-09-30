"Vijay’s only work is to attack DMK": DMK's TKS Elangovan targets TVK chief during Dharapuram campaign

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Wednesday hit out at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay during his election campaign in Dharapuram, alleging that Vijay’s “only work” was to attack the DMK on the direction of the BJP. Talking to ANI on Vijay’s campaign, Elangovan alleged, “His only work, as per the direction of his bosses in Delhi, is to attack the DMK. You need not do any good thing to the people. You can buy any MLA. You can do whatever unlawful things; we don't mind. But you must attack DMK. So that he is sincerely doing.”

He further alleged that Vijay was acting in the interest of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, claiming, “He is the biggest, best slave the BJP has got in Tamil Nadu.” Targeting TVK over the Election Commission of India (ECI), Elangovan said the party should “thank the CEC” for its electoral gains, alleging that changes of governments in some states had happened due to the poll body.

“They (TVK) must thank the CEC for getting this victory. Because in many of the constituencies, in many states, there is a change of government only because of the CEC,” he said. Elangovan also alleged that TVK candidates were facing opposition during campaigning in the two constituencies where the party is contesting.

“They are chasing away the candidates of Vijay's party, TVK, in both constituencies. They say, ‘Don't come to seek votes from us. Get out of here.’ That is what is happening. We can see that,” he said. He further questioned Vijay’s claim of defeating the DMK, alleging that TVK’s rise was due to “manipulation” by people in Delhi. “How can Vijay say that he will defeat DMK? Somehow it was a manipulation done by Delhi that he had come to power,” Elangovan said.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday said that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), entered politics to serve the people and not with a mindset of "monarchy or royal rule", while campaigning for the party's candidate in the Dharapuram by-election. Addressing a gathering in Dharapuram, Vijay said that some people believe that the party has forgotten the mandate given by the people in the 2026 elections.

"Some people seem to think that we have forgotten that in the 2026 elections, the people voted for and elected the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and that the DMK has been sent home. They still believe that they are the Chief Minister, that their family is still in power, and that the people are still under the control of their family," he said. "But we do not have this mindset of monarchy or royal rule. We have entered politics for the people and to repay the debt of gratitude we owe them. The people have placed great trust in us, and we will certainly uphold that trust," Vijay added.

Speaking about his government's initiatives, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that several promises made to the people were being fulfilled within a short period of the TVK government coming to power. He said his administration had been working with a commitment to provide a corruption-free and bribery-free governance system. (ANI)