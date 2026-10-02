Nandigram: Congress candidate Milan Pradhan alleges BJP targeting party campaign material

Congress candidate for the Nandigram by-poll Milan Pradhan on Friday alleged that BJP workers were breaking the party’s posters, banners, placards and microphones, and questioned whether such incidents were part of a democratic system. “The BJP is scared, and this is the reason they break our posters, banners, placards and mics. Is this a democratic system?” Pradhan said.

He also highlighted local issues in Nandigram, alleging that the constituency has been without proper drinking water facilities for the last 80 years. It does not have a medical or nursing college or proper industries. "In Nandigram, there isn't even a technical college, polytechnic college, or nursing college. Nandigram is viable geographically. It has a great location for industries right in front of the Bay of Bengal. Nandigram is right in front of the Hooghly River. So its offshore unit is closed. It's one of the offshore units for the eastern part of India, and it's currently closed. Why from 1986 till today? " he said.

"About 800 bighas of prepared land are available for industries. Once, in our time, the Works and Standards Company Limited was operating. It's closed now too. 15-20 thousand workers used to work there," he added. He also highlighted that there is great scope for tourism in Nandigram but alleges that there is no government representation for the same. "Here, tourism and handicrafts are very good. There's a great place for a tourism hub in Naya Chor. There are no government representatives at all," he said.

Pradhan also raised concerns over the political situation in the country and referred to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. “Look at the situation in India right now. India is the largest democratic country. You saw what happened with this SIR issue, right? What happened to Gyanesh Kumar? There’s no democracy. They broke the voting system. What kind of thing is this? It goes against the Constitution,” he said.

He further claimed that democratic political parties were coming together to “save the country” and alleged that threats and attacks on vehicles were taking place. “Right now, every single democratic political party is united when it comes to saving the country. There’s a lot of threatening going on, smashing up cars and stuff. This isn’t a system; it’s something else entirely,” Pradhan said. (ANI)