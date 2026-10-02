KC Venugopal to hold meeting of Congress state in-charges, General Secretaries on October 5

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal will hold a meeting of party General Secretaries and state in-charges at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters in New Delhi on October 5 at 4 PM, said a release on Friday. 

ANI | Updated: 02-10-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 14:00 IST
KC Venugopal to hold meeting of Congress state in-charges, General Secretaries on October 5
Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Gen Secy (O) KC Venugopal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal will hold a meeting of party General Secretaries and state in-charges at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters in New Delhi on October 5 at 4 PM, said a release on Friday. In its release, KC Venugopal said, "A meeting of the General Secretaries/ In-charges, PCC Presidents & National Heads of Frontal Organisations is scheduled to be held on Monday, 5th October, 2026 at 4:00 PM at AICC Headquarters, Indira Bhawan, 9A, Kotla Marg, New Delhi. You are requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the meeting."

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on September 15 called a meeting of AICC secretaries at 10 Janpath in the national capital to discuss organisational issues. The meeting focused on discussing organisational matters of the party, with Congress' top leadership interacting with AICC secretaries.

Meanwhile, Congress leader KC Venugopal on September 30 said that the parties of INDIA bloc, who held a meeting have sought the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and ⁠the use of pre-SIR electoral rolls for all future elections. He accused Gyanesh Kumar of rigging elections and “handing states on a platter to the BJP”.

Venugopal said in a post on X that INDIA bloc is united “against vote chori”. “Election after election, Gyanesh Kumar rigged elections and handed states on a platter to the BJP. Just as the Congress has resolved to take our fight to the finish against Gyanesh Kumar - so is the INDIA bloc determined to make this a nationwide mass movement to protect our democracy,” he said.

“Our non-negotiable demands are: Gyanesh Kumar's immediate removal, use of pre-SIR electoral rolls for all future elections, use of ballot papers and not EVMs and an effective appeals mechanism for all those excluded from the voter rolls besides protection for genuine voters from exclusion due to technical/administrative reasons,” he added. (ANI)

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