Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to visit Singapore from October 4-6

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will undertake a significant three-day visit to Singapore from October 4 to October 6.

The objective of the visit is to explore and give concrete shape to new opportunities for investment, industrial cooperation, technological partnerships and skill development between Haryana and Singapore. During his visit, the Chief Minister will discuss possibilities for cooperation and investment in key sectors including logistics, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, agro and food processing, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), aviation and education.

The State Government aims to position Haryana as an increasingly investor-friendly, competitive and innovation-driven industrial destination for global investors. During the Singapore visit, the Chief Minister will participate in round-table conferences with various reputed industry groups, investors, corporate representatives and sector-specific experts. These meetings will highlight Haryana's industrial policies, investor-friendly environment, strong infrastructure, improved connectivity, skilled human resources and the potential of its rapidly developing industrial corridors. The Chief Minister will also hold one-to-one meetings with investors. During these meetings, Singapore companies will be invited to establish manufacturing units, set up research and development centres, invest in logistics and warehousing facilities, expand in the food processing sector and participate in high-technology industries in Haryana. The State Government is particularly focusing on attracting investment in future-oriented sectors such as semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. At the same time, Haryana's potential in the Global Capability Centre sector, its IT and technical talent pool, proximity to the National Capital Region and world-class urban infrastructure will be prominently showcased to investors. As an agriculture-based State, Haryana also has immense potential in the agro and food processing sector. The Chief Minister will hold discussions with Singapore investors and representatives of the food industry on modern food processing, cold-chain infrastructure, value addition, export-oriented production and providing global markets for agricultural products. Singapore's expertise in aviation, logistics and supply-chain management can also benefit Haryana. During the visit, possibilities for partnerships in modern technology, efficient management, warehousing, multimodal connectivity and industrial transportation systems will be discussed. Cooperation in education and skill development will also be an important part of the Chief Minister's visit. The Haryana Government aims to work with world-class institutions, industries and training agencies to equip the youth with technical and industrial skills in line with future requirements. On October 6, the Chief Minister will also meet Sikh businessmen and Non-Resident Indian entrepreneurs in Singapore. During the interaction, they will be apprised of opportunities for investment, setting up industries and contributing to socio-economic development in Haryana. The Chief Minister will call upon overseas entrepreneurs to actively participate in Haryana's development journey. During his visit, Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini will also invite investors and representatives of the industry to participate in Happening Haryana, proposed to be held next year. The event will provide an important platform to showcase Haryana's industrial capabilities, investment projects, innovation, startups, manufacturing and opportunities for global collaboration. A delegation comprising senior officials from the Chief Minister's Office and officers of the Industries and Commerce Department will also accompany the Chief Minister to Singapore. The delegation will make detailed presentations on the policies, projects and investment facilities offered by the Haryana Government during meetings with investors and institutions. The Chief Minister's visit is an important initiative aimed at giving fresh impetus to Haryana's economy, creating employment opportunities, attracting advanced industries and further strengthening the State's position on the global investment map. (ANI)