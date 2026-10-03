"Punjabis have always defeated politics of hatred": Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh

Following his appointment as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh on Saturday said that the people of Punjab have consistently rejected the "politics of hatred" and pledged to lead a positive, development-focused campaign for the state. Addressing the media, Singh said that the people of the State must stand up agaisnt the illegal corruption of properties, draining the State's treasury.

"Punjabis have always defeated the politics of hatred. And the politics of hatred happening across the country—Punjabis will never accept that. Punjab has always stood against invaders and plunderers. The present State government is engaging in plunder; even illegal occupations of bungalows and properties are being carried out by plunderers. The treasury of Punjab is being drained and spent in the same manner. I believe the people of Punjab need to stand up for Punjab," he said. Expressing gratitude to the Congress leadership, he noted, "I thank the party High Command, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Sonia Gandhi for my appointment."

Singh emphasised that the Congress party’s focus under his leadership would remain strictly on constructive governance and key issues affecting the public. "The people are peace-loving and have always rejected the politics of plunderers, as shown throughout Punjab’s history. You will see that they will continue to defeat it. Now, in Punjab, we will practice meaningful politics, positive politics, and agenda-based politics—focusing on what Punjab actually needs in the coming times," he said.

Pargat Singh, a former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA, has had a long association with competitive sport before entering politics. His wife earlier referred to his sporting background while expressing confidence that he would approach his new political responsibility by taking on challenges rather than avoiding them. The Congress's change of leadership in Punjab comes ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with Pargat Singh now taking charge of the state party organisation. (ANI)