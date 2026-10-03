"TVK will win both constituencies": Tamil Nadu Minister Vanniyarasu claims good reception for CM Vijay’s campaign, rules out fear of defeat

Tamil Nadu Minister Vanniyarasu on Saturday claimed that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would win both constituencies in the upcoming by-elections, saying the party had received a good response during campaigning and dismissing suggestions that TVK president C Joseph Vijay’s intensive outreach reflected fear of defeat. Speaking to the media at Chennai Airport before leaving for Thoothukudi, Vanniyarasu said the nature of a by-election gives political leaders more time to campaign in individual constituencies compared with a general election.

“During a general election, one has to cover 234 constituencies so there is no time. In a by-election for two constituencies, there is more time. So Vijay is continuously meeting and enthusing his cadres,” he said. Vanniyarasu said extensive campaigning during by-elections was not unusual and pointed to previous campaigns by the DMK and AIADMK.

“In past by-elections, DMK and AIADMK leaders also campaigned more extensively. A general election and a by-election cannot be seen as the same. This Chief Minister is functioning just like former Chief Ministers did during by-elections. There is no fear of defeat,” he said. Speaking about the Maduranthakam by-election campaign, Vanniyarasu claimed that TVK had received a positive response from voters and expressed confidence in the party’s prospects in both constituencies.

“There was a good reception during campaigning and the TVK will win both constituencies without any doubt,” he said. The remarks came a day after CM Vijay held a roadshow in Maduranthakam in support of TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel. The campaign journey began at Mamandoor and passed through Karunguzhi, Maduranthakam, Perumbakkam and Melmaruvathur before concluding at Achirupakkam.

The campaign saw people gathering along the route, with security arrangements put in place as Vijay toured the constituency during the final phase of campaigning. Vanniyarasu also spoke about the joint campaigning by Chief Minister M K Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying the state government’s actions over the past four months had been “pro-people”.

“There is not another chance for victory, there is only one victory and that will be for the secular, social justice alliance,” he said. Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin has criticised the TVK government over its alleged position on Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy of Tamil and English, warning against any changes to the existing language policy. (ANI)