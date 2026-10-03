AAP MLA Sukhveer Maiserkhana hits out at Punjab govt over teacher shortage in schools

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana raised concerns over teacher vacancies and other basic issues in schools in his constituency (Maur), saying he has repeatedly urged the government to fill the vacant posts so that students can study properly. In a self-made video on social media, Maiserkhana said he had repeatedly appealed for the filling of teacher vacancies and urged authorities to address the requirements of schools.

"I am not fighting against schools; I am fighting for them. It is not just my children studying there; children from all over. Children of other people study in these schools," he said. Maiserkhana said the issue concerned the education system and the prevailing situation in schools.

"It is a matter of our education system and the current state of affairs. I know what the situation is like in these schools; I could not tolerate it anymore," he said. "If I am wrong, I apologise, but I am speaking up today because of the situation we have reached, a situation that has become unbearable after so much patience," the MLA added.

Reacting to this, BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said the MLA's remarks highlighted the ground reality behind Punjab's much-publicised "education model". "The tears of Aam Aadmi Party's own MLA, Sukhveer Maiserkhana, expose the ground reality behind Punjab's much-publicised 'education model'. When a ruling-party MLA has to come on social media and appeal for adequate teachers in schools in his own constituency, it raises serious questions about the situation faced by ordinary families and lakhs of students across Punjab," Bittu wrote on X.

He further wrote, “When a ruling-party MLA has to come on social media and appeal for adequate teachers in schools in his own constituency, it raises serious questions about the situation faced by ordinary families and lakhs of students across Punjab.” Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also commented on the issue, saying it was ironic that a sitting AAP MLA had raised basic concerns related to schools and teachers but claimed that his concerns had not been addressed.

In a post on X, Randhawa wrote, "The irony is difficult to ignore. A sitting AAP MLA, Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, says he has repeatedly raised basic issues like repairing schools and appointing teachers, yet nobody listened." He further referred to Maiserkhana's statement that he was unable to get an appointment with the Chief Minister despite being a sitting MLA of the ruling party.

"Now, he says that despite being a sitting MLA of the ruling party, he cannot even get an appointment with the Chief Minister. If an 'Aam Aadmi' MLA cannot even meet his own Chief Minister, then what does that say about the ordinary people who are trying to be heard?" Randhawa further wrote on X. (ANI)