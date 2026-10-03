"We'll work effectively in Punjab”: Newly appointed PPCC chief Pargat Singh

The Congress party on Friday appointed former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Reacting to his appointment, Pargat Singh described it as a responsibility and said he would work effectively in Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “It is a responsibility; we will work effectively in Punjab, and a Congress government will be formed in the state in the near future. In a day or two, I will meet him (Rahul Gandhi) and take whatever direction is provided, and work accordingly in Punjab.” According to an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, the appointment takes effect immediately. The Congress appreciated the contributions of Raja Warring. The party also clarified that the working presidents, chairpersons, and co-chairpersons of various election-related committees in Punjab will continue in their respective roles as before.

Warring resigned as Punjab Congress president on Friday. He also congratulated Pargat Singh, who succeeded him as the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president. On the Indian men's hockey team's gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games, Pargat Singh congratulated the team and said the achievement was a matter of great joy.

“There is no greater cause for joy, as both our men's and women's teams reached the finals, something that hadn't happened since 1998. The women's team has won after 44 years, and we have secured a gold medal. I offer my congratulations and believe that Mata Rani has blessed us, and that the future holds good things for both Punjab and the country,” he told the reporter. The Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday, securing back-to-back gold medals at the continental event. (ANI)