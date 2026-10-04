"What is happening here is simply politics in name of Muslims": Maulana Sajid Rashidi hits back at Asaduddin Owaisi over Form 7 allegations

All India Imam Association (AIAA) President Maulana Sajid Rashidi has hit out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, accusing him of spreading misinformation and indulging in identity politics over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Dismissing Owaisi’s allegations as unsubstantiated claims meant to stir panic, Maulana Sajid Rashidi emphasised that election protocols require strict official verification for any voter deletion request.

"Regarding Form 7, although Asaduddin Owaisi is a barrister, he should also know and understand that this provision is not meant only for Muslims. It is for every voter. If a person files Form 7 saying that someone does not live at a particular address, that the person has died or has moved elsewhere, the claim is supposed to be properly verified. Officials will check the details, speak to neighbours and conduct the necessary verification before taking a decision," Rashidi told ANI. Rashidi urged senior political leaders to refrain from sensationalising statutory administrative procedures without presenting concrete data.

"Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, being such a senior person, should not make an irresponsible statement that ordinary people may misunderstand. What is happening here is simply politics in the name of Muslims... First, establish how many of the 92,000 people whose names were removed in Telangana are Muslims. Then establish how many of those Muslims had Form 7 allegedly misused against them. Put that data before the people and then make these claims. There is no data being presented. They simply want to play politics in the name of Form 7 and Muslims. This is not a new habit for them. They pick up an issue, connect it with Muslims and play politics around it. Muslims are not that unaware," said Rashidi. On Saturday, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi warned of protests in Hyderabad over what he alleged was the filing of false Form-7 applications during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing the 57th 'Jalsa-e-Milad-un-Nabi' at Milad Maidan, Owaisi said the Election Commission should take action against those responsible if false Form-7 applications were being filed. "If false Form 7 are being filed, we appeal to the Election Commission to take action against those responsible. If this drama does not stop, remember; protests bigger than those at Delhi's Jantar Mantar will take place on the roads and streets of Hyderabad, and it will create a lot of trouble for you. Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen will not remain silent," Owaisi said.

Form-7 is used to raise objections to the inclusion of a name in the electoral roll or seek deletion of an entry on specified grounds. Alleging that BJP and Sangh Parivar are misusing Form 7 to exclude Muslim voters from final electoral rolls, Owaisi said, "Printed Form 7 are being submitted where the name of the person whose name is to be deleted is mentioned, but the name and details of the person filing the form are not being provided. If this is happening, it is completely wrong."

He urged the Election Commission of India to take note of this. "We are also informing the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana and the District Electoral Officers that this cannot be allowed," he said. (ANI)