YSRCP flays coalition govt for false claims over 'credit chori', Jal Jeevan Mission programme 

Reiterating that the credit-chori spree is continuing, the YSRCP claimed the recent Jal Jeevan Mission programme at Prodduturu was used to target the Opposition and make false claims, while giving an unrealistic script to the visiting guest. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, former MLA and YSRCP Kadapa district in-charge Ravindranath Reddy said the Prodduturu meeting was aimed at gaining publicity and targeting the Opposition, even though it was a clear case of credit chori by Chandrababu.

According to a press release, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was given a script containing falsehoods, which he read out. His social media account later made the necessary corrections, showing how shallow the coalition government’s functioning is and how distorted versions are put into circulation. The release stated that providing drinking water to every household was a project taken up by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and house pattas were distributed to the poor on an unprecedented scale, but Chandrababu has started claiming credit for those projects.

Over 90 per cent of the Prodduturu–Mylavaram reservoir works were completed during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, and trial runs were held as far back as 2022, the party said and dared the coalition government to hold a debate on the development of Prodduturu, Kadapa or the State. Be it the market yard, bus stand, drinking-water project at Uddanam, or works at Dhone and Nellore, it was the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government that completed the major share of the work, while Chandrababu is claiming credit for all of it, the release added.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government distributed house-site pattas to over 31.9 lakh people and established 17,000 Jagananna Colonies. Chandrababu went to court to stall the distribution of house-site pattas to over one lakh beneficiaries, citing demographic imbalance, which shows the nature of the TDP. There were false claims about Veligonda as well. Chandrababu has been paying exorbitant rates to contractors for Amaravati only to receive kickbacks, the party claimed, adding that people would teach him a lesson in the coming days. (ANI)