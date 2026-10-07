"No matter how many cases you file...": Kharge says "struggle will continue" as INDIA bloc MPs move towards Jantar Mantar against CEC

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the opposition parties will continue their struggle even after cases were filed against them, as the leaders were stopped before reaching Jantar Mantar to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Sharing a picture of him and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Kharge wrote on X, “No matter how many cases you file, No matter how much you try to scare us, We are not the ones to get scared, We will keep laughing and keep moving forward. We will continue the struggle.”

Kharge’s jibe came after Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection with Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs allegedly entering the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during their protest against the Election Commission on Tuesday. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury also said, "FIR baad ki baat, pehle SIR ka jawaab de sarkar."

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi accused the Centre of “hooliganism” as the opposition MPs were stopped from marching forward. Channi said, "We want to go towards the ECI office; this government has resorted to hooliganism. There is no democracy. We are being stopped."

Congress MP Pawan Khera said, "It is our democratic right; we are fighting for this right. Article 19 grants us permission to protest in this manner, and Jantar Mantar is a designated spot; if we cannot stage a protest here, then where else can we do it? We are fighting for our rights—fighting for the rights of the country's voters—yet every time, we are being stopped in this struggle. We are being prevented from even entering this designated protest site, Jantar Mantar; Members of Parliament are being stopped from entering. It is not the Delhi Police's fault; their boss is a coward." RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha alleged use of force by the police. He said that along with CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the NDA government also has to go.

Jha told reporters, "This is a launch. Not just Gyanesh Kumar; this Government is going out now. They are launching a lathi charge on the soul of India, on the democracy of India. Shame on such people." Heavy security was deployed near Jantar Mantar in the national capital as INDIA bloc MPs moved towards the protest site against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Earlier in the afternoon, the INDIA bloc MPs attended a meeting convened by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the issue concerning the CEC. After yesterday’s protest march and dharna at Akashvani Bhawan, the opposition leaders have stepped up their agitation and are approaching Jantar Mantar. (ANI)