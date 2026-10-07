West Bengal Chief Secretary considers legal action against TMC MP Mahua Moitra over SIR allegations

West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal is considering filing civil and criminal defamation proceedings against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra over her recent allegations concerning the SIR process in the state. This development came after the TMC MP labelled Subrata Gupta and Manoj Agarwal as the primary architects of West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision process, accusing them of engaging in widespread unlawful practices.

"2 biggest architects of Bengal SIR - committed every illegality under the planet. Subrata Kaku & Manoj Uncle - watch out. India is coming for you next. Bachh nahi paoge," said Moitra. Responding to these allegations, Manoj Agarwal accused Mahua Moitra of attempting to malign his reputation, stating that he is seeking legal counsel to initiate a defamation suit against the lawmaker.

Defending the SIR process in West Bengal, he maintained that the addition and deletion of names strictly adhere to established statutory procedures. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on August 25 said persons excluded from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal exercise have a right to have their appeals decided within a reasonable time, and asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to submit details on the pendency and disposal of appeals before SIR tribunals in West Bengal.

The Court pointed out that persons excluded from the voter list and who have contested their exclusion have a right to have their appeals decided within a reasonable time. "We are on disenfranchised persons having a right of appeal and that right has to be realised in a reasonable time," Justice Bagchi said.

The Court has also directed the ECI to provide a break-up of the pending appeals based on whether they concern exclusion of voters or requests for inclusion. The court directed the ECI to disclose how many appeals are pending, how many have been disposed of and how many pending appeals relate to excluded voters and inclusion claims. It also asked the ECI to explain the number of additional tribunals required and the mechanism proposed for updating and streamlining the disposal of pending appeals.

The directions were passed on an application in the batch of pleas concerning the West Bengal SIR exercise. (ANI)