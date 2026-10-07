SIR protest turns tense as Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc MPs attempt to breach barricades; Delhi Police push back 

The Opposition's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls turned tense on Wednesday as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs attempted to move past police barricades near Jantar Mantar, following which Delhi Police pushed the protesters back. Rahul Gandhi attempted to open a barricaded gate but was stopped by police personnel as INDIA bloc MPs tried to proceed towards Jantar Mantar for the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Rahul Gandhi was also seen waving at the media and showing a victory sign while being detained by the police, along with other INDIA bloc MPs who were trying to head towards Jantar Mantar for the protest over the CEC Gyanesh Kumar issue.

Several Opposition MPs were detained during the confrontation as heavy security remained deployed around the protest site. The face-off came shortly after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen lying on the ground as several INDIA bloc MPs were being detained by Delhi Police while attempting to proceed towards Jantar Mantar.According to the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I will not move from here. This is how they treat MPs who simply want to meet the Election Commission. This is how they beat up MPs. Women police personnel have scratched me all over and thrown us to the ground. Let them call their forces back.”Delhi Police personnel subsequently removed Priyanka Gandhi from the site.

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi accused the Centre of “hooliganism” and alleged that Opposition MPs were being prevented from exercising their democratic rights.“We want to go towards the ECI office; this government has resorted to hooliganism. There is no democracy. We are being stopped,” Channi said.Congress MP Pawan Khera also questioned the police action, saying the Opposition had a constitutional right to protest.“It is our democratic right; we are fighting for this right. Article 19 grants us permission to protest in this manner, and Jantar Mantar is a designated spot; if we cannot stage a protest here, then where else can we do it?” Khera said.RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha alleged that force was used against the protesters and criticised the government's handling of the demonstration.“This is a launch. Not just Gyanesh Kumar; this Government is going out now. They are launching a lathi charge on the soul of India, on the democracy of India. Shame on such people,” Jha said.Earlier in the afternoon, INDIA bloc MPs attended a meeting convened by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the SIR issue and their demands from the Election Commission. Following the meeting, Opposition MPs proceeded towards Jantar Mantar to stage a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise.The latest confrontation came a day after Opposition parties staged a protest march and dharna at Akashvani Bhawan, following which several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained. (ANI)