“Disgrace on Rahul Gandhi”: BJP’s Kesavan alleges Congress leader of disrespecting policewomen

BJP National Spokesperson C R Kesavan on Thursday criticised Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over allegations of inappropriate conduct with female police personnel during a recent INDIA bloc protest in the national capital, accusing him of undermining the dignity of women and attacking constitutional institutions. In a post on X, Kesavan questioned whether a Member of Parliament or the Leader of the Opposition should behave in such a manner with women police personnel and said Gandhi should apologise if the allegations were true.

“Will any decent individual, let alone a Member of Parliament or the Leader of the Opposition, behave in such an inappropriate manner with a woman, that too female police personnel?” Kesavan wrote on X. He also questioned the message Gandhi was conveying to the women of India, referring to the Congress leader's remarks on “Smash the Patriarchy”, and accused him of engaging in “indecent behaviour”.

"What kind of message is Rahul Gandhi conveying to our Naari Shakti, the women of India, with such crude and improper conduct? On the one hand, Rahul Gandhi has the audacity to lecture about “Smash the Patriarchy,” and on the other, he engages in this kind of indecent behaviour. Disgrace on Rahul Gandhi for insulting the dignity of a woman. If he has any sense of shame or guilt left, Rahul Gandhi should apologise immediately," Kesavan added in his tweet, which featured the video of Rahul Gandhi struggling with the police. Earlier on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a video on X from the recent INDIA bloc protest in the national capital, alleging that Rahul Gandhi shoved female police personnel.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan also targeted Gandhi over his political conduct, referring to his remarks from a public rally held on March 31, 2024. Kesavan alleged that Gandhi had said that if the BJP won the 2024 elections, the country would be “on fire” and that “this country will not survive”.

Drawing a link between those remarks and the opposition's ongoing protests, the BJP spokesperson accused Gandhi of creating “anarchy and chaos” after failing to win elections democratically. He described Gandhi as a “democracy wrecker” and alleged that the Congress leader was attempting to portray himself as a victim by criticising constitutional institutions.

"Rahul Gandhi is similar to an unstable spoilsport who flips the game board when they are losing, and Rahul Gandhi has now become a democracy wrecker, unleashing anarchy and chaos because Rahul Gandhi has failed and is unable to win elections democratically. Rahul Gandhi is engaging in dubious drama, trying to play the victim card by vilifying our constitutional institutions," Kesavan said. Kesavan also questioned Gandhi's claim that he had sought an appointment with the Election Commission, alleging that no such request had been made until 4 pm on the day of the protest.

“Instead of behaving like a responsible Leader of the Opposition, Gandhi's conduct resembled that of 'anti-national forces and anti-national elements' seeking to undermine democracy. He further accused the Congress leader and the INDIA bloc of repeatedly targeting constitutional institutions with a “crooked toolkit” and said their actions exposed the opposition's “political bankruptcy”. (ANI)