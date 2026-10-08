CISF personnel complete 12-week 'Cybersecurity and Incident Response Training' at NFSU, Delhi

A 12-week specialised training programme on “Cybersecurity and Incident Response” for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel concluded today on Thursday at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science(LNJN-NICFS), National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Delhi Campus, Sector-3, Rohini, New Delhi. The valedictory ceremony was attended by Minakshi Sinha, Deputy Director, NFSU Delhi Campus; Col Nidhish Bhatnagar; Shri Subrat Jha, AIG/AP-NZ, CISF Headquarters, along with distinguished faculty members and other officials.

The training programme was conducted from 13 July 2026 to 08 October 2026, with 40 CISF personnel from different Airport Security Groups (ASGs) participating in the programme. The course provided comprehensive exposure to key areas of cybersecurity, including the cyber threat landscape, network security, system security, digital forensics and incident response. Particular emphasis was placed on developing practical understanding and operational capabilities to enable the participants to effectively respond to emerging cyber threats.

As part of the training, the participating CISF personnel undertook visits to important organisations and specialised facilities, including Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). These visits provided the trainees with practical exposure to contemporary cybersecurity practices, digital forensics and incident-response mechanisms in critical and sensitive operational environments. The programme was conducted under the guidance of a specialised faculty team comprising the Deputy Director (Training), Associate and Assistant Professors and subject-matter experts. Their academic expertise and practical inputs significantly enriched the learning experience of the participating CISF personnel.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony, the CISF officer emphasised the need for continuous enhancement of cyber capabilities, strengthening of incident-response preparedness and effective translation of the knowledge and skills acquired during the training into operational practices. The training is expected to contribute towards strengthening the cyber preparedness of CISF personnel and enhancing their ability to address emerging cyber threats associated with critical and sensitive security environments.

The successful completion of the 12-week programme marks another step towards strengthening specialised cyber capabilities within CISF through institutional collaboration, specialised training and practical exposure. (ANI)