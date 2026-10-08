PM has given guidance to democratise technology: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday, said that the wider use of AI across sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and education would bring greater benefits to society and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that technology be democratised. "The more the AI is used in society — in agriculture, in healthcare, in education — the more it will benefit. Together with the World Bank, an extensive study has been done on how those sections of society are benefited by AI which were usually devoid of technology. PM has given guidance to democratise technology..."

The Minister also said that a call has been made to regulate the use of Artificial Intelligence. "Decision on how AI regulation can be done in the time to come has been made - in the next month, a consultation paper will be floated on AI safety, cybersecurity, benefits and harms of AI, and benefits of AI to everyone, protection from harmful things like deepfakes. On the basis of this consultation paper, AI regulations will be formed later."

"Suggestions from industry regarding AI-based curriculum for students, youth and young people have been received. We have sent it to the Ministry of Education: the Ministry, industry and Universities together can upgrade their course curriculum so that students who enter colleges today can benefit from AI." Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier on Thursday delivered a Keynote at the World Development Report 2026.

Meanwhile, the use of proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) models carries risks of transferring Indian data outside the country and allowing such systems to learn from the data shared with them, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan said, stressing that India is developing its domestic AI capabilities to preserve strategic autonomy. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the IndiaAI Mission and World Bank Group's India launch of the World Development Report 2026, Krishnan said the government was working on building the entire AI ecosystem in India while balancing the use of domestic technologies and existing global AI models.

"Where proprietary models are to be used, we need to be aware that it involves the risk of data transfer and it involves the risk of those models learning at the cost of our data and at the cost of getting trained on what we give them," Krishnan said. (ANI)