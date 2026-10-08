CPIM protests in Shimla over detention of Opposition leaders, demands halt to SIR

Joining the nationwide protest call by the INDIA bloc and Left parties, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) held a demonstration in Shimla on Thursday against the detention of opposition leaders who attempted to march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI), and demanded an immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Addressing the protest, CITU state president Vijendra Mehra alleged that the Election Commission was being used to manipulate elections and accused the government of undermining democracy and constitutional institutions.

Speaking with ANI, Mehra said the protest was part of a sustained movement against what he described as the growing interference in the functioning of the Election Commission. "The role of the Chief Election Commissioner and the manner in which the Election Commission is functioning are leading to increasing attacks on democracy and the Constitution. A continuous movement is being carried out against this," Mehra said.

He alleged that the SIR exercise had resulted in the deletion of crores of names from electoral rolls and claimed that voters were being deprived of their constitutional right to vote. "Through SIR, you cannot delete the votes of crores of people. More than 13 crore votes have already been deleted in the country. Votes are being deleted in every state, but new voters are not being added," he alleged.

Mehra further claimed that the exercise was creating a situation where there were effectively "two categories of citizens" -- those with the right to vote and those deprived of it. "The Constitution established the principle of one person, one vote. Whether a person is the richest or the poorest, everyone has the right to vote and the value of every vote is equal," he said.

He also alleged that the Election Commission was not functioning independently and claimed that dissent within the poll panel had emerged over its functioning. "Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar does not consult the other Election Commissioners on when meetings will be held or what the agenda will be. Fourteen instances of disagreement have been expressed, which were exposed by the Indian Express," Mehra claimed.

Mehra also alleged that more than 90 per cent of votes challenged before tribunals in West Bengal were subsequently restored, claiming that this demonstrated that the deletions had been carried out incorrectly. "The Election Commission has been made completely captive and subservient to the Modi government. It appears less like India's Election Commission and more like the Election Commission of the Modi government," he alleged.

Demanding institutional independence, Mehra said, "The independent role of the Election Commission must be restored. Its autonomy must be restored. The Election Commission should not remain under the control of the Modi government." He demanded an immediate halt to the SIR process and restoration of the names of voters whose names had allegedly been deleted.

Mehra also called for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the ongoing movement was aimed at ensuring free and fair elections and an autonomous Election Commission. CPI(M) leader Falma Chauhan said the Left parties had first given the call for protests from September 26 to October 2, following which the INDIA bloc constituents adopted the issue and demonstrations were being held across the country.

Speaking with ANI, Chauhan said, "The issue of SIR has reached a critical stage across the country. The youth of the country is also fighting against it." She alleged that since the SIR exercise began in June 2025, around 13.5 crore names had been removed from electoral rolls.

She further alleged that the exercise disproportionately affected women, migrants, poor people, Dalits and tribal communities. "These names have been systematically removed from electoral rolls. This is why we are holding this demonstration today. This is not limited to Shimla; Left parties and INDIA bloc constituents are holding such protests across the country," Chauhan said.

She also alleged that the Election Commission was working to benefit one political party and accused it of using artificial intelligence, information technology and Form 7 in the electoral-roll revision process. "We appeal that the SIR process should be stopped immediately, Gyanesh Kumar should be removed from his post, and the voting rights of those whose names have been deleted should be restored," Chauhan said.

The CPI(M) protest in Shimla was held amid nationwide opposition to the SIR exercise and demands for greater transparency and independence in the functioning of the Election Commission. (ANI)