"Single largest disenfranchisement exercise on earth": Revanth Reddy slams SIR, demands BJP "sack" CEC

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday claimed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could become "the single largest disenfranchisement exercise on planet earth," and demanded that the BJP remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and reverse the exercise. In a statement, Reddy said, "Either the BJP sacks CEC Gyanesh Kumar and reverses the SIR exercise and restores the vote of every citizen, or it will be consigned to the dustbin of Indian political history."

Hitting out at the Centre, Reddy alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has always wanted to capture power using divisive tactics taken from the imperialist British playbook." He accused the BJP of trying to divide citizens on the basis of religion, caste, region and language, and misusing Central agencies "as a threat to weaken opposition and stifle and weaken institutions."

"Now that defeat is imminent, the country is being divided into two major camps: those who have the right to vote and those whose vote they want to steal. BJP is afraid of the poor people who have turned against them - the subaltern - Dalits, tribals, OBCs and minorities. Hence, they want to take away their vote," he said. "Today, if they take away the vote of 13 crore or more citizens, at a time when the population of the country is growing, it will be the single largest disenfranchisement exercise on planet earth. It is more than the population of many a country," Reddy added.

He said that the number of voters in India had risen in every election since 1952, including the last three General Elections under Modi, contrasting it with the present. "We are setting up a strange context where after number of voters has gone up in every single election in India since 1952, including last three General elections when Modi came to power, the total number of voters in India will come down for next polls. But the people of India won’t allow it. This is not a fight of Congress party alone or even INDIA alliance but of our country’s future. ," he said. Recalling the Congress's history, he said, "Our party was formed to get Independence for India, not for power. We ensured India became free and every Indian for a vote. Today, if government can illegally steal the vote of people, tomorrow all their rights, including reservations and fundamental rights will be snatched away."

"India will stand for the right of every Indian to vote. No force on earth can stop. Either the BJP sacks CEC Gyanesh Kumar and reverses the SIR exercise and restores the vote of every citizen, or it will be consigned to the dustbin of Indian political history," he added. Reddy earlier joined the INDIA bloc in paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, marking the third consecutive day of protest by opposition MPs over SIR.

Speaking to reporters while leaving, Reddy said, "This protest is not for Congress party or Congress party workers. This is for the people of this country. Those who laid down their lives for the country — Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, and everyone else — fought the British to attain independence for the country, Congress party did this. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar gave voting rights to everyone...This time, Narendra Modi and Gyanesh Kumar are attempting to snatch away voting rights of the people. So, they are creating divides and thus forming their Government. Now, ED, CBI and Income Tax are unable to help him anymore." Escalating his attack, he added, "So, when the public decided against Narendra Modi, they are trying to snatch away their voting rights. They are preparing 2 classes of citizens in this country. One, those with voting rights; two, the poor public with no voting rights. This will not work. You are creating divides and this is a threat to the nation. Modi ji should answer how 13 crore names have been deleted from the voting list. So, people are on the streets and protesting against PM Modi. This is not a protest of Congress or INDIA bloc. This is a protest by the poor of the country. So, we are asking Modi ji to sack Gyanesh Kumar immediately. Otherwise, you will have to vacate your post. Roll back SIR, otherwise you will have to vacate your position. 'Sampoorn kranti'. Vacate your throne, Modi ji; otherwise the public will make you do that." (ANI)