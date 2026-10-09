Tamil Nadu bypolls: Counting begins for Madurantakam (SC) Assembly constituency amid tight security

Counting of votes for the Madurantakam (SC) Assembly constituency by-election began on Friday at the Integrated Social Development Training Centre in Aathur, Chengalpattu district, following polling held on October 6. The counting centre has been placed under tight security as officials begin the process of determining the winner.

Polling was conducted from 7 am to 6 pm across 285 polling stations, with 2,13,788 registered voters in the constituency. A total of 27 candidates are contesting the by-election. Among the prominent candidates are TVK's K Maragatham Kumaravel, DMK's I Paranthaman, AIADMK's S Kanitha Sampath, NTK's G Janakiraman and CPI(M)'s P Suganthi, besides candidates from other parties and independents.

The by-election was necessitated after the previous AIADMK MLA, K Maragatham Kumaravel, resigned and subsequently joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The contest has therefore attracted considerable political attention, with the performance of the major parties being closely watched. Madurantakam recorded an estimated 86.26 per cent voter turnout during the October 6 polling. The figure was lower than the approximately 93.22 per cent recorded in the April 2026 Assembly election. Election officials reported that polling passed off without any major untoward incidents.

Counting begins at 8 am, with postal ballots being taken up first, followed by votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Officials have arranged 14 tables for EVM counting and two tables for postal ballots. The counting process is expected to continue through multiple rounds before the final result is declared. The EVMs and other election materials were transported to the Aathur centre after polling and kept in a secured strong room. The machines were sealed in the presence of election officials and representatives of the contesting candidates.

Extensive security arrangements have been made around the counting centre. A three-tier security system has been deployed, with Central Reserve Police Force personnel forming the first layer, State Police personnel providing the second layer, and Chengalpattu district police personnel forming the third layer. The premises are also being monitored through 54 CCTV cameras. Only authorised officials, counting personnel, election observers and permitted representatives are allowed inside the counting premises. Security personnel have also been deployed around the centre to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised access.

The counting is being closely followed by political parties, candidates and supporters, with early trends expected to emerge as successive EVM rounds are completed. However, early leads are not the final result, and the official outcome will be known only after all counting rounds are completed and the Returning Officer formally declares the result. The Madurantakam by-election result is being closely watched as an important electoral development in Tamil Nadu. The final verdict will determine who represents the constituency in the Assembly following the vacancy that led to the by-election. (ANI)