"Others will sit and weep": AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal confident of winning Nagaon Lok Sabha seat

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Friday asserted that his party will emerge victorious in the by-elections conducted for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam on October 6.

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 09:38 IST
"Others will sit and weep": AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal confident of winning Nagaon Lok Sabha seat
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Friday asserted that his party will emerge victorious in the by-elections conducted for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam on October 6. He said that a smile will emerge on his face post result declaration while others (Opposition) will "sit and weep." Speaking to the reporters, he said, "On result day, someone is bound to have a smile on their face. On result day, there will be smiles on the faces of Ajmal and the UDF. The others will sit and weep."

Extending support to the Congress party's protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, he stressed that the CEC must resign. "We extend our full support to it. We believe such things should not happen in the judiciary, and Gyanesh Kumar should resign as soon as possible," he said.

Meanwhile, Nagaon witnessed a three-way contest between the BJP, Congress and AIUDF on October 6. The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, which was won by the Congress in the 2019 and 2024 general elections, fell vacant after Pradyut Bordoloi left the party, joined the BJP and later won the Dispur Assembly constituency in the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

The BJP fielded former Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Debashish Sharma, while the Congress nominated former Batadroba MLA Sibamoni Bora. The contest also gained significance with AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal entering the fray. Vote counting is underway in Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram (SC) in Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady Assembly constituency in Puducherry, and Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

The Election Commission stated that the entire election process is scheduled to be completed before October 11. (ANI)

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