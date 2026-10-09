Three Saudi nationals killed in attacks on Riyadh airport, aviation authority says

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 13:50 IST
Three Saudi nationals killed in attacks on Riyadh airport, aviation authority says

Saudi Arabia's civil ​aviation authority said on Friday ‌that three ​Saudi nationals were killed and several people were injured in two attacks on King Khalid International Airport ‌in Riyadh on Thursday.

In a statement on X, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said the first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second struck an aircraft ‌belonging to Saudi state carrier Saudia. The injuries ranged from minor to severe, and ‌the attacks caused material damage, it said, adding that airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Thursday they had attacked the airport with ⁠two ​cruise missiles. The group ⁠also said it had targeted an airport in the southwestern city of Najran, a claim Saudi ⁠authorities have not confirmed, and an airbase in Khamis Mushait with ballistic missiles.

The Houthis say ​they are targeting the kingdom over its support for government forces in ⁠Yemen's reignited civil war. Saudi Arabia says it is backing an offensive by Yemen's UN-recognised government ⁠to ​take back territory from the Houthis. The latest confirmed casualties come after Saudi authorities said on Wednesday that three people were killed in earlier strikes this ⁠week on Riyadh airport and Abha airport in the southwest of the country.

The conflict, ⁠now an overspill ⁠of the US-Iran war, has stoked further upheaveal in a region already destabilised by the wider war, and threatens to ‌draw other ‌states into mountain fighting.

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecu...

Global
4
Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026