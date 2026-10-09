Nana Patekar was set to appear on Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi KBC premiere episode this weekend

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night.

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 13:50 IST
Nana Patekar was set to appear on Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi KBC premiere episode this weekend
Late actor Nana Patekar (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Life is truly unpredictable. Veteran actor Nana Patekar was supposed to make a special appearance on the premiere episode of Madhuri Dixit-hosted Kon Honar Crorepati (KHC), the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, with the shoot scheduled for this weekend. However, fate had other plans. He passed away on Thursday, leaving a void in the industry.

Following his passing, Madhuri shared her heartfelt condolences on Instagram, writing, “A great artist, a powerful personality and an unforgettable voice… With Nana Patekar’s passing, the film industry has lost a treasured and legendary actor. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. A heartfelt tribute.” Madhuri and Nana Patekar had worked together in the 1998 film Wajood.

Now, actor Sonali Bendre will be seen gracing the hot seat of the premiere episode of  Sony Marathi's  Kon Honar Crorepati. Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night.

After performing the last rites, Nana Patekar's son Malhar Patekar spoke to media and said, "A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal. Secondly, he always believed that everyone should come together and follow a righteous path on a global scale. Thirdly, regarding the future--carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb left behind is how we will shape the life ahead." Nana Patekar began his acting career with the 1978 film 'Gaman' and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in movies such as 'Parinda', 'Prahar', 'Angaar', 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi' and 'Ab Tak Chhappan'.

In recent years, the 75-year-old actor featured in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. He also played a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Patekar further made a cameo appearance in Subedar, featuring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecu...

Global
4
Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026