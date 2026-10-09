“Party leaders are being allowed to go, but you cannot meet Gyanesh Kumar...”: Bhupesh Baghel 

INDIA bloc leaders’ met with President Droupadi Murmu over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Friday questioned the restrictions on meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 22:51 IST
“Party leaders are being allowed to go, but you cannot meet Gyanesh Kumar...”: Bhupesh Baghel 
Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

INDIA bloc leaders’ met with President Droupadi Murmu over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Friday questioned the restrictions on meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Continuously, the members of the INDIA alliance are staging protests in the national capital. Only party leaders are being allowed to go, but you cannot meet Gyanesh Kumar.”

INDIA bloc leaders submitted a four-point memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu in their meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The memorandum listed four demands, stating, “Resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner and the repeal of 2023 law that provides life-long immunity to the CEC and ECs. Immediate suspension of the SIR and immediate restoration of all 13.30 crore voters illegally deleted from electoral rolls. A return to paper ballots for all elections. Repeal all Assembly elections over the last two years in which conclusive evidence of vote chori has been presented.”The memorandum further stated, “We, the Members of Parliament of the INDIA group representing over 60% of the population of our country, approach you with grave alarm over the manner in which the entire election system and the democratic framework of India has been subverted by Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister and Shri Amit Shah, the Home Minister, stealing from crores of Indians their constitutional Right to Vote. This has destroyed the very foundation of our democracy".Concluding the memorandum, the INDIA bloc leaders appealed to the President to act in what they described as a critical moment for the country’s democratic framework.(ANI)

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