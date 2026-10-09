A strong 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck ‌near the southern coast of Panama on Friday at a 10 km depth, according ‌to the US Geological Survey, ‌which downgraded an earlier estimate of 8.0 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of damage ⁠in ​Panama, while television ⁠footage showed people evacuating buildings. The US Tsunami ⁠Warning System showed potential tsunami threats across ​much of Central America's Pacific coast ⁠as well as in Colombia and Ecuador.

The ⁠quake ​was felt in the capital of Panama City as well ⁠as in the capital of neighboring Costa Rica, ⁠according ⁠to Reuters witnesses.