"Kejriwal should ask senior leaders about Emergency": Telangana BJP leader Prakash Reddy

Telangana BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Sunday criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks comparing the current situation in the country with the Emergency, advising him to approach senior leaders to understand the events of that period. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "I don't think that Arvind Kejriwal was a leader during the Emergency, and most probably the present generation doesn't know what exactly happened during the Emergency. I advise Arvind Kejriwal to go to the senior leaders and ask them what exactly happened during the Emergency. Fundamental rights of the Constitution were abolished by the then Congress party. But Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister of Delhi in 2013 with the support of the Congress.”

Earlier, Kejriwal launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the heavy security arrangements and detentions in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "This is worse than the Emergency. It's official. We are living under an absolute dictatorship ruled by Modi. Arresting cockroaches straight off their flight shows an unprecedented level of fear. PM Modi clearly knows he only won the election through vote chori, and now he is hell-bent on protecting his fraud by completely crushing democracy. Gyanesh must go, but so must Modi."

Commenting on the detention of Left leaders during the protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Reddy criticised the support extended to the CJP movement by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India and the AAP. "Pinarayi Vijayan, the former CM of Keralam, was detained while he was moving towards Jantar Mantar to participate in the protest call given by the CJP—a party which is a social media platform party. It has no membership; it has no political identity," Reddy told ANI.

"I don't know what the credibility of Pinarayi Vijayan is, but, unfortunately, CPI(M), CPI, and AAP extended their support to the CJP movement. Unfortunately, the Communist Party of India and AAP, which is similar to the ideological line of the CJP party, are now together, working together to destabilise Indian democracy, to destabilise Indian integrity, and to destabilise the political system in this country," he added. Reddy said Delhi Police took Vijayan into custody as part of efforts to maintain law and order in the national capital.

Former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) MP John Brittas were detained by police following a protest outside Kerala Bhawan on Saturday. (ANI)