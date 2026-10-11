"Learned from Hitler": Akhilesh Yadav attacks Centre over police action on protesters in Delhi

Condemning the alleged high-handedness against protesting students in Delhi, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the authorities have "learned from Hitler" on how to crush dissent and mistreat women. Speaking to reporters, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister drew a direct parallel between the actions of the security forces in Delhi and the fascist methods of Adolf Hitler's regime, accusing the administration of using brutal force against political workers and youth.

"These people have learned from Hitler, and those mistreating our daughters are people from UP; it is being heard that they are from Ghaziabad. Hitler’s troopers used to do the same—that is how they used to beat other political workers," Yadav said. Demanding the immediate release of students detained during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in the national capital, the SP chief added, "The students who were arrested by the government must be released immediately. Who doesn't know that the Election Commission is a thief? Who doesn't know that the EC works for the BJP! The BJP should just go ahead and open its office inside the EC itself."

Targeting the poll panel over allegations of electoral roll manipulations, the SP president questioned why no accountability was fixed regarding fraudulent voter deletions in Uttar Pradesh. "Was any action taken in UP regarding fraudulent Form 7? The Election Commission's primary job is to add eligible voters, but here the EC is deleting votes," he alleged.

Demanding institutional accountability, Yadav said the poll body has lost all moral credibility and should step down of its own accord, predicting a public backlash against the ruling party in the next assembly polls. "The Election Commissioner should resign on its own. The public itself is going to stop the BJP in the 2027 (Uttar Pradesh Assembly) elections," the SP supremo asserted.

Yadav’s remarks come after Delhi witnessed heightened security, mass detentions and a political confrontation throughout the day on Saturday as the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, was met with a heavy police deployment. Police detained the CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das from an aircraft, barricades were erected at the Ghazipur border, and gates at 45 Metro stations remained closed, triggering allegations of a crackdown on democratic rights and a counterattack from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Around 1,000 people were detained in the national capital, including prominent Opposition leaders such as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)