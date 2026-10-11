Kumaraswamy questions Shivakumar over sting operation row, demands probe

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday intensified his criticism of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over the alleged sting operation controversy, questioning the government's handling of the matter and demanding an investigation into the claims. Kumaraswamy said the issue could not be dismissed as a mere allegation and questioned the developments surrounding the reported sting operation over the past week.

“It is not an allegation. What are all the sequences from the last week going on regarding the sting operation? The Chief Minister has to spell out who the five ministers are,” Kumaraswamy said. The controversy erupted after Shivakumar reportedly cautioned Cabinet colleagues during a meeting about possible sting operations targeting ministers. Chief Minister had referred to information about five ministers allegedly being targeted, though the identities of those ministers and the agencies purportedly involved have not been officially established.

Kumaraswamy subsequently challenged Shivakumar to order a formal investigation, questioning why the Chief Minister had not disclosed the identities of the people allegedly involved despite claiming to possess photographs, documents, and other evidence. “If a sting operation was actually attempted, let there be an investigation,” Kumaraswamy had said. He also questioned why no action had been taken against the alleged individuals if the police were aware of the purported operation.Kumaraswamy alleged that the purported sting operation was carried out to remove Siddaramaiah from the Chief Minister's post and pave the way for D.K. Shivakumar to take over. He alleged that Siddaramaiah was summoned to New Delhi on the pretext of discussions on Cabinet expansion, but was instead confronted with material obtained through the alleged sting operation and pressured by the Congress high command to step down.

The Union Minister further alleged that the controversy was being used to divert public attention from documents he had released concerning alleged irregularities in the NICE project. He claimed that the issue had gained prominence after he raised questions about the project. Shivakumar, meanwhile, has maintained that attempts were made to entrap him after he assumed office and said he had collected evidence identifying those allegedly behind the operation. He has claimed to possess photographs and documents and indicated that an investigation could be initiated.

The Chief Minister's remarks and Kumaraswamy's counter-allegations have triggered a political exchange in Karnataka, with questions being raised over the alleged targeting of ministers, the evidence cited by political leaders and whether a formal investigation will establish the facts. (ANI)