Pakistan province leaders of ex-PM Imran Khan's party detained, junior minister says

A ​provincial chief minister - ​belonging to ‌the party ​of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran ‌Khan - and some of his cabinet members were detained after the suspension of ‌his government under emergency rule, the ‌federal junior interior minister said on Monday. "Yes, I can confirm that the ⁠chief ​minister (Sohail ⁠Afridi) and some of his cabinet members have ⁠been taken into preventive custody," minister Talal ​Chaudhry told Reuters.

If any of ⁠them have any cases to be ⁠tried ​against them, they will be charged and tried but the ⁠others will be released, he said, adding that ⁠the ⁠detentions happened on Sunday.