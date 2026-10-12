Jantar Mantar de-notified as protest site; Delhi Police designates 3 new venues

Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a designated venue for organising protests and demonstrations in Delhi, with the Delhi Police designating three new locations for the purpose, according to an official notice. The three new designated protest venues are Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had constituted a committee to examine alternative venues for citizens to exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations in place of the existing designated site. Based on the committee's recommendations, Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a protest venue, the notice stated.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar said that a detailed and revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for organising protests and demonstrations at the three designated venues would be issued separately. The notice partially modifies the earlier Standing Order dated April 28, 2022.

The revised SOP is expected to lay down the procedures for organising protests and demonstrations at the newly designated venues. The development comes as leaders and parliamentarians of the opposition INDIA bloc launched a massive protest march from Connaught Place in central Delhi, intensifying their agitation against the Election Commission over alleged electoral manipulation and subversion of democratic institutions.

Launching a fierce attack on the central government during the march, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal described the Opposition's ongoing agitation as the "biggest andolan" against the poll panel and declared that the party is taking its legal battle to the apex court. "This is the biggest andolan against the Election Commissioner and the election system. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are using the Chief Election Commissioner as their tool to destroy the democracy of this country, to hijack the democracy of the country," Venugopal said.

Emphasizing that the Opposition will fight on both political and legal fronts, he said, "Therefore, for the last one week, we are on the streets. Today also we are going to be on the streets, and we are going to file a petition in the Supreme Court also." When asked by reporters regarding an appointment with the Chief Justice of India, Venugopal stated, "I don't want to comment on all that now. But anyway, we are going to fight legally also. We are going to the Supreme Court and file a petition there. The Supreme Court, Chief Justice informed us that between 10:00 to 4:00, they are ready to receive our petition; the registry is ready."

Joining the protest, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury condemned the police clampdown and accused the government of acting with impunity despite judicial safeguards. "This is a show of giving them assurance that we are going to fight for them, that we represent them and their voice should be heard here. This brute force here and declaring us unlawful is a clear show of violation of anything that is constitutional and disrespect to the Supreme Court which this government is showing," Chowdhury said.

She added, "Despite the Supreme Court's rulings, they have violated and they have named us. You ask about SIR and they filed an FIR. One Gyanesh is more than 'Bharat desh'?" Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We are demanding justice, nothing else. This is for people, for humankind, for justice...We want justice and nothing else."

Against this backdrop, high security is in place in Central Delhi with barricades at multiple locations. Entry and exit at certain metro stations will also remain closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM on October 12, 2026, for security reasons. The stations are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Barakhamba Road respectively. Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel. (ANI)