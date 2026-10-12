Karnataka Youth Congress, NSUI workers show black flags to Union Minister Somanna in Shivamogga

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna faced protests during his visit to Shivamogga on Monday. Youth Congress and NSUI workers showed black flags to the Union Minister near Ashoka Circle on B.H. Road in Shivamogga city.

Somanna was on his way to inaugurate a new clothing showroom and attend a private programme. As his convoy was passing near Vinayak Mall, Youth Congress and NSUI workers blocked the convoy and waved black flags as a mark of protest against the Centre over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Police personnel present at the spot immediately intervened and detained the protesters. Union Minister had arrived in Shivamogga by a special train to attend a private programme and a Railway Department meeting.

Earlier on Friday, Somanna launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over his participation in the protest demanding cancellation of SIR and resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Questioning the Chief Minister's move, Somanna said, "Sir, how is it appropriate for you to sit there as the Chief Minister? As the head of the state's administrative machinery, what kind of precedent does it set for you to go and sit there yourself?"

Referring to the Chief Electoral Officer's clarification on Form 6 and Form 7, he said the officer has explained the difficulties involved in deleting a voter's name versus the ease of adding one. "Through you, I make this appeal: you have a formidable political presence; move beyond this and focus on actual governance. If you insist on continuing this behaviour, open a college and become the principal yourself. Take Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on as your students," Somanna said.

He further questioned, "You tell me, should the voting rights of infiltrators, Bangladeshi migrants, deceased individuals, and those holding voter cards in multiple locations be revoked or not? 'Unseen hands' are at work fabricating lies." "I had hoped you would leave a positive mark on the state through your experience, but your recent statements are truly distressing. Set all this aside and focus on addressing the drought in the state," he added.

Somanna warned that otherwise, the four upcoming elections will serve as a bellwether and the people will send a message. He advised the Chief Minister to do something for the state in the remaining tenure. (ANI)