INDIA bloc protest march gets underway in Delhi; leaders head to Supreme Court

The opposition INDIA bloc on Monday began a protest march from the Constitution Club of India in the national capital, mounting a massive joint offensive against the central government and the Election Commission over alleged electoral irregularities. Amid heavy security arrangements and barricading by the Delhi Police across the area, leaders of the Opposition began their march, announcing that they would approach the Supreme Court to file a writ petition to safeguard democratic and constitutional rights.

Expressing faith in the judiciary, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla stated that the opposition parties are following legal channels to seek redressal. "We will proceed according to what the CJI has said, and we will file the petition. We have faith in the court," Shukla said.

Hitting back at accusations that the demonstrators were disrupting order, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi accused the ruling dispensation of suppressing dissent and weaponising the state machinery. "Every dictatorial government says the same thing when dissenting voices rise against it. What anarchy are the students and youth of this country spreading? Goons are beating women along with the Delhi Police... The Leader of the Opposition wants to meet the Election Commissioner with 300 MPs—is this anarchy? The government is creating anarchy. De-notifying Jantar Mantar from protests—this is anarchy, this is fear, this is cowardice," Pratapgarhi said.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel declared that the Opposition's battle would persist until democratic accountability is fully restored, alleging electoral malpractice. "This fight will continue until democracy is restored, because this government was formed through the theft of votes. Our demand involves knocking on the doors of all institutions that empower or safeguard democracy. We first approached the Election Commission, then went to Jantar Mantar, the site of protests, then to the President and now to the judiciary. We are fighting for the people of the country," Baghel asserted.

Highlighting the nationwide momentum of the protest, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav stated that opposition workers are marching towards the apex court under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. "People from across Delhi and the entire country are coming together in large numbers. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are going to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court. After meeting with the President and attempting to reach Jantar Mantar and Rajghat to offer prayers, we are moving forward because Gyanesh Kumar refuses to step down," Yadav said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reached the Constitution Club. Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav have also added their support to the march. (ANI)