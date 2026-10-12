German labour minister quits Merz's fragile coalition

Germany's labour minister and co-head of the centre-left ‌SPD party resigned from both posts on Monday, citing the death of her stepdaughter and political attacks against her, adding to strain in Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition government. "After my stepdaughter's death, I realised that I need time to come to terms with my grief," Baerbel Bas said in a statement, without giving further details.

Bas, whose ‌ministry oversees large parts of Germany's welfare system, also said she had faced increasing "public attacks", including from members of the CDU/CSU conservative bloc, the SPD's coalition ‌partners. Bas had come under fire from lower ranks of the conservative party bloc over delays to a pension overhaul.

"The attacks against her during the past days of her mourning were inappropriate. That is unacceptable," said Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, the SPD's other co-leader, who cancelled a planned trip to India. Merz's conservatives are seeking pro-business labour market deregulation to revive the economy amid ⁠a surge ​in energy prices and tough rivalry from ⁠China, while the SPD is pushing to preserve workers' rights and benefits.

STRUGGLING COALITION Bas's exit adds pressure on the coalition, which trails the far-right AfD in opinion polls. It was shaken by ⁠major gains for both the far right and far left in regional elections last month.

Support for Merz will be further tested in five more regional elections next year that will impact ​his ability to get major legislation through the Bundesrat, a house of parliament filled by Germany's 16 states. Nationwide elections are scheduled for 2029.

The ⁠SPD said that Alexander Schweitzer, the former state premier of Rhineland-Palatinate and one of the party's deputy leaders, would take over as labour minister. Schweitzer lost his regional leadership role to a CDU rival after ⁠state ​elections in March. Under the coalition pact, the SPD does not need to consult with its CDU/CSU partners on who leads ministries that the party has been assigned.

The coalition partners have been working on changes to the nation's pay-as-you-go retirement system to address Germany's ageing society, a key element of a ⁠broader economic and social reform programme. The labour market reform bill is under an initial review by the chancellor's staff.

Merz, whose party will wrap up a two-day ⁠strategy meeting in Berlin on Monday, struck ⁠a conciliatory tone on X, saying Bas's decision deserved respect and thanking her for her commitment. It remained unclear who would succeed Bas as the SPD's co-leader or if Klingbeil would fill the role on his own. Bas said she would ‌retain her seat in ‌parliament.