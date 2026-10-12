"Right to vote is biggest gift of Constitution": Sachin Pilot joins INDIA bloc march

Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot on Monday joined the INDIA bloc’s protest march in the national capital, launching a blistering attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the central government over alleged electoral fraud. With the opposition calling for the immediate resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, Pilot demanded that the Supreme Court intervene to protect the integrity of the democratic process. Speaking to reporters, Pilot said, "The whole country is on the streets today. Led by Rahul Gandhi and Kharge, all Congress workers from across the country have gathered here. We have one demand: the Supreme Court should hear our plea. The Chief Election Commissioner's actions were illegal and unconstitutional, and he must resign. We have provided proof of vote theft, which establishes that we must fight to save democracy."

Pilot emphasized that the controversy surrounding Gyanesh Kumar has cast a shadow of doubt over the fairness of India’s electoral system. "The country is facing a major moral crisis. Elections in our country have always been fair, transparent, and impartial. Today, a major question has been raised that vote theft is happening on a large scale. This hasn't just started happening now; ever since Gyanesh Kumar rigged the votes, a doubt has been created in people's minds. Today, it’s not just about the Congress party; every young person and every true Indian citizen wants our elections to be protected. The right to vote is the biggest gift of the Constitution, a gift given by those who fought for the country's freedom. As far as the resignation is concerned, when the country's Vice President can resign, and others can too, why can't Gyanesh Kumar resign?" he questioned.

The Congress leader further criticized the heavy-handed response of the police, describing the security measures in Delhi as an infringement on fundamental rights. "The police are using force, beating children, and arresting leaders. This is wrong. The way MPs like Rahul ji and Priyanka ji have been treated is unacceptable. The police have barricaded the area for several days, making Delhi a garrison. We are all citizens of the country, and we are not resorting to violence or breaking any laws. We are just making a humble request to the judiciary, to the Supreme Court, to express our demands,"Pilot further said.

Reflecting on the broader political climate, Pilot questioned the government’s efforts to suppress peaceful dissent, noting that protest sites like Jantar Mantar have become increasingly inaccessible. "So, where should a person go to air their grievances? There are delegations, there are organizations. In this country, there is a fundamental right to express one's opinion. Now, they have gradually removed [our access to] Jantar Mantar. So, tell me, where should we go? What place is there in the nation's capital where people can go to voice their demands? These people are blinded by arrogance and ego, which is why they are taking such actions" he added.

Asserting that the opposition would not back down, Pilot stated, "This vote theft has been established. They will have to go, sooner or later. The BJP government will have to pay attention to our demands." Pilot's remarks come as the opposition INDIA bloc on Monday began a protest march from the Constitution Club of India in the national capital, mounting a massive joint offensive against the central government and the Election Commission over alleged electoral irregularities.

Amid heavy security arrangements and barricading by the Delhi Police across the area, leaders of the Opposition began their march, announcing that they would approach the Supreme Court to file a writ petition to safeguard democratic and constitutional rights. (ANI)