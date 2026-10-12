INDIA bloc leaders march to Supreme Court; to sign petition against SIR demand CEC resignation

The INDIA bloc MPs reached the Barakhamba Road intersection as they began a march towards the Supreme Court where they will petition the court listing out alleged irregularities in the SIR process and seek action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Led by Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the INDIA bloc constitutents includes former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, former Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of the CPI and CPM.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "The entire country is on the streets today. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress workers from across the country have gathered here. All of us just one demand, for the Supreme Court to hear us. What CEC did is illegal, unconstitutional. He will have to resign from his post. The proof of 'vote chori' produced by us proves that we will have to fight the battle to save democracy in this country. We want to speak peacefully, in a Gandhiam manner. But the police are beating up the youth. Leaders are being jailed. This is wrong. I think the Supreme Court must hear us so that the correct measures can be taken. CEC has no right to continue on the position...This Govt is pushing forward Police to protect itself." The parties said that the MPs will demand the resignation of the CE and sign the petition at the apex court.

Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadoriya said, "The march is being led to the Supreme Court to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and that action be taken to send him to jail. This struggle and protest will continue until he resigns and is sent to jail." CPI General Secretary D. Raja said, "Inside the Supreme Court, 10 leaders will sign the petition and submit it on behalf of the INDIA bloc. I am one of the signatories."

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Election Commission seemed to be working at the behest of the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav says, "BJP is still getting fake votes registered. We hope that the Election Commission will stay impartial. SIR was ongoing in UP and it has now concluded. Still, there are a large number of double votes. You conducted such a huge exercise, spent crores of rupees, and deployed officials for the same. Still, you could not rectify the voter list...What can you expect from them then? Why the SIR then? EC seems to be working at the BJP's behest."

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said, "This is not display of strength, but a demand of the entire country... People are protesting everywhere in the country." Despite the presence of high security the INDIA bloc delegation has registered a strong protest against the Election Commission and with them vowing to continue the issue continues to dominate. (ANI)