UP polls 2027: SP steps up political outreach with Navratri-themed banner highlighting women-centric schemes  

Ahead of the forthcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, political parties have begun public outreach. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has put up a Navratri-themed banner highlighting women-centric welfare schemes associated with its governance agenda. The banner, which features an image of Goddess Durga, carries the message “Karm hi pooja hai” and the slogan “Samajwadi ki soch nirali, har beti bane shaktishali.”

The banner lists several schemes and initiatives, including the 1090 Women Power Line, Dial 100, the Rani Laxmi Bai Award, Matru Shishu Referral Hospital, the Hausla Poshan Mission, Kanya Vidyadhan and free laptop distribution. It also mentions SHEROES Hangout, an initiative associated with supporting women.

During his recent visit to Ayodhya, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday advised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest the forthcoming assembly elections from Ayodhya, saying that if he was confident of the support of the people there, he should enter the electoral contest from the temple town. He made the remarks while interacting with the media during his visit to Balia, the ancestral village of former Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary.

"Please do not call it a challenge. This was political advice to him. If he is so comfortable with the people of Ayodhya, and if he has said that the truth will come out within 15 days, then he should take the decision to contest the next election from among them," Yadav said. Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack against the ruling BJP, alleging widespread electoral fraud across Uttar Pradesh. Citing deep irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, Yadav claimed that the integrity of the voter list has been severely compromised.

"There are lakhs of fake votes in Uttar Pradesh. A single person has as many as ten votes registered. We have identified such fake votes in several assembly constituencies. We will release the list. This implies there are irregularities in the SIR. Crores of rupees were spent on the SIR, and time was wasted. We will not let the BJP get away with this fraud across the 403 seats," Yadav told reporters. On Monday, Opposition leaders and MPs marched towards the Supreme Court as part of their ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and their demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties are expected to participate in the march and raise their concerns.(ANI)