"Witch hunt to silence me": Congress MP Bimol Akoijam alleges political vendetta after JNU dismissed him on charges of alleged sexual harassment

Congress Lok Sabha MP and expelled Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) faculty member, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, has lashed out at the university administration for dismissing him after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced. Akoijam termed the entire process a "witch hunt" driven by political vendetta to silence his voice on Manipur and the Northeast. Speaking to ANI, Akoijam claimed that natural justice and due procedure were completely bypassed and alleged that the university was in a tearing hurry to initiate action.

"At 12:40 PM, they sent me an email stating that the inquiry was closed. Within an hour, they prepared the report and submitted it to the Vice-Chancellor, not to me. Shortly after, the dismissal order was issued, and by 2:30 PM, everything was leaked to the press," Akoijam said. "The Vice-Chancellor herself stated in the media that she hadn’t even read the report before issuing the order. How can an order be issued without even going through the findings? Right from the beginning, there are massive loopholes," he alleged.

Refuting allegations of sexual harassment and claims of non-cooperation during the probe, the MP maintained that the issue stemmed from purely academic and pedagogical matters. "The original complaint was submitted to the academic department regarding pedagogical matters, not to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). How did it suddenly become a case of sexual harassment under the POSH Act? Even the leaked allegations claiming 'sex for marks' do not exist in the actual complaint," he said.

He further questioned the validity of the complaints, pointing out, "Out of 97 students, 15 have signed, including three boys. Can boys be complainants under the POSH Act? This is a complete mockery of a system established to ensure gender justice." Akoijam strongly countered the findings of the JNU administration regarding his non-cooperation during the inquiry, asserting that all records would be presented in court.

"The Vice-Chancellor is going to the media claiming 300 emails were sent. The actual record will show in court that I received only 43 or 44 emails. They claimed I did not cooperate, whereas I gave my response in writing on May 31, gave a physical deposition on July 16, and eight of my witnesses deposed before the panel on August 14. They are peddling lies," he asserted. Alleging a targeted political attack by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akoijam stated that the move was an attempt to intimidate leaders representing the Northeast who speak truth to power.

"The BJP is using this because I have spoken out. They expect Manipur and the Northeast in general to remain silent, docile, and submissive. I am not used to that, and they will not succeed in silencing me. Thousands of Bimols will rise from Manipur and the Northeast," he said. Akoijam stated that he would challenge the entire proceedings legally: "I am not scared. We will fight this in court, where the true merits of the case and these manipulations will be exposed."

BJP Mahila Morcha on Monday held a demonstration at the Congress Metropolitan Office in Varanasi's Maidagin over the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's indecency with a female police officer at Jantar Mantar and over Congress MP Bimole Akoijam, accused of harassing 11 girl students at JNU, for maintaining silence. Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha protested the mysterious silence of the Congress party's top leadership even after the dismissal of Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. As part of the BJP's nationwide "Nari Shakti Hunkar Andolan," a historic demonstration and a massive procession were held in Varanasi under the leadership of the Mahila.

JNU dismissed Akoijam from service with immediate effect on October 9, following an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment. The order stated that the university's Internal Committee (IC) recommended major punishment against Akoijam based on its findings in the inquiry. The professor, who was associated with the Centre for the Study of Social Systems at the School of Social Sciences, was accused of sexual harassment by 11 female students at JNU. The Delhi Police also registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint lodged by the Chief Security Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The FIR, dated October 11, 2026, was registered at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police stated that further investigation into the matter is currently underway. (ANI)