"PM Modi, Amit Shah, CEC missing in action": Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

Stepping up his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday launched a scathing critique of the ruling party at the Centre, questioning the silence of top constitutional and political leadership while raising serious allegations regarding electoral process manipulation. Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Kharge alleged that key figures are "missing in action" and questioned the accountability of the central leadership.

"The CEC (Chief Election Commissioner) is missing in action. The Home Minister is missing in action. Mr. Modi is missing in action. First, tell him to find them," Kharge said. The Minister further leveled serious allegations against the BJP regarding voter registration processes. "What answer does the BJP have for pre-printed Form 7? What answer do they have for the change in Form 6? They are a bunch of fools who are just trying to change the narrative," he added.

Kharge also took a sharp dig at the BJP’s internal hierarchy and the manner in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits are managed in the state. "When PM Modi comes, their MLAs are barricaded on the road, waving flags. Ministers are made to stand behind barricades and act as his cheerleaders. All these idiotic things are something that only the BJP can think of," the Minister remarked.

The Congress leader's comments are being seen as a fresh attempt to corner the BJP over administrative and political issues in the state. The BJP is yet to issue a formal response to these specific allegations. Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday asserted that the massive protest held by the INDIA bloc in Delhi signifies the "beginning of the end" for the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

"Just yesterday, the massive protest held in Delhi by the entire opposition and the youth, in which hundreds of thousands of our workers and leaders participated, made one thing clear: the Modi government's time is up. This is the beginning of the end for the Modi government. And the public is determined to bring about a change of power. Yesterday's protest sends a clear message.", he said. "The government is trying its best to crush this movement. Protesting and voicing dissent constitutionally is our constitutional right; however, the illegal detention and arrest of people, violating that very right, is absolutely wrong. It clearly shows that the government is afraid," he added.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday raised serious concerns regarding the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the poll body is operating in a manner that undermines democratic norms. Speaking to ANI ahead of a high-tea meeting at the residence of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Chidambaram criticized the decision-making process within the Commission.

"We have been consistently raising questions about the functioning of the Election Commission. The Election Commission has three election commissioners. Decisions have to be taken either unanimously or by majority. But it has been brought to light that the Chief Election Commissioners are taking decisions unilaterally, and that is illegal," Chidambaram stated. (ANI)