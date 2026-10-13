"Democracy will not survive if people won't get their right to vote": UP Congress chief

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Aradhana Misra Mona on Tuesday voiced strong concern over alleged irregularities in voter lists, terming the recent INDIA bloc protest a "people's movement" aimed at safeguarding the democratic fabric of the nation. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the nationwide opposition protest in the national capital, she alleged that a massive number of voters have been disenfranchised under the guise of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) or similar initiatives, which she referred to as 'SIR'.

"More than 13 crore people have had their names deleted in the name of SIR. This is not an ordinary matter. The greatest strength of democracy in the country is the right to vote. If people are deprived of it, democracy will not survive," UP Congress chief asserted. Highlighting the gravity of the issue, the Congress leader informed that the opposition alliance has already taken the matter to the highest court in the country.

"Our INDIA bloc allies, Rahul Gandhi and the senior leadership of our party, have collectively presented their case before the Supreme Court," she said. Emphasizing that the protest has transcended political boundaries, the UP Congress chief added, "I firmly believe that this movement is no longer that of any political party or bloc, but has become a people's movement."

The remarks come as the INDIA bloc continues to intensify its agitation, accusing the ruling dispensation of attempting to undermine the electoral process and curtail the constitutional rights of citizens. (ANI)